Anderson Silva’s coach warns Jake Paul against pursuing boxing match: “He will pay dearly”

Anderson Silva’s coach doesn’t believe it would be wise for Jake Paul to fight ‘The Spider’.

The 47-year-old is fresh off an exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado last weekend. While he didn’t claim the win due to it being an exhibition, he dominated the contest. Silva knocked down the UAE Warriors champion and easily handled the matchup.

Following his fight with Machado, Silva was called out by Jake Paul. The two have been in talks for a possible showdown for months. The former UFC middleweight champion himself recently stated that Paul might be next for him. However, for the YouTuber’s safety, Silva’s coach doesn’t believe the fight should happen.

Anderson Silva’s longtime boxing coach Luiz Carlos Dorea recently discussed the matchup with Jake Paul in an interview with MMAFighting. The coach opined that if ‘The Problem Child’ fought ‘The Spider’ in a real boxing match, it would go poorly. While he gave Paul credit for his promotional skills, he noted that it won’t help in the ring.

“You have to laugh, right? Have to laugh. Jake Paul is doing his part, which is to promote. It’s obvious there’s no way he can face [Floyd] Mayweather, one of the best boxers of all time, and Anderson [Silva], another legend. He never fought a striker.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Luiz Carlos Dorea continued, “He has to think of an exhibition [boxing match]. If he’s considering an [official] fight, I think he will pay dearly. In promoting, it’s all valid. He’s doing his part, using his tongue, but you can’t use your tongue inside the ring. You have to use your fists, and it’s a whole other story. Anderson is far better.”

