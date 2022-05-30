Shu-Ki Fita #42: RR.78

INTRODUCING RR.78

RR.78 is a HYBRID model built with Air Jordan IX’s, Air Jordan XXXVI’s, and Air Jordan XXXIII’s. Its construction is TOE-UP and SOLE-to-SOLE. His Primary Color is BLACK (COMMON) and his Accent Color is DARK GRAY (RARE).

View RR.78’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Mirroring” is one of the randomized elements that determine how a Shu-Ki portrait is constructed.

Mirroring refers to how the Shu-Ki’s are made using two shoes rotated 90-degrees and then “mirrored” across the vertical center line.

This creates two options depending on the point of origin of the mirroring: the sole side, or the laces side. Hence, “Sole-to-Sole” and “Lace-to-Lace”.

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below