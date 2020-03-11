Josie Harris, ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, dead at 40

Josie Harris, the mother of three children with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, has passed away at age 40 after being found dead in her car.

TMZ Sports confirmed that Harris was found dead at her home in Valencia, California on Tuesday night after being found unresponsive in her vehicle. Police pronounced Harris dead at the scene and said they are investigating this as a death and not as a homicide. TMZ was told no foul play was involved. Mayweather has yet to comment on the matter.

Harris is the mother of three of Mayweather’s children. In 2010, Mayweather was convicted of domestic assault and served two months in prison for attacking Harris. She claimed that Mayweather physically assaulted her on as many as six occasions, but the most notable was a highly-publicized incident in September 2010 where Mayweather allegedly attack Harris in front of her children, who alerted security to call the police.

Harris sued Mayweather for defamation after the boxer said in a televised interview with Katie Couric that he restrained Harris for being on drugs. Harris sued Mayweather for $20 million and the case is still ongoing, though it will undoubtedly be affected by her passing.

Mayweather is currently in discussions about a potential comeback to boxing after taking a few years off following his superfight against Conor McGregor. There have been rumblings that Mayweather could rematch McGregor or potentially take on MMA fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov or Jorge Masvidal in boxing or a mixed-rules match. So far it’s just been a lot of talk and nothing concrete, however.

According to TMZ, Mayweather and Harris were together from 1995 to 2010. Harris was an aspiring actress and was also in the process of writing a book on domestic violence before her death. We here at BJPenn.com extends its condolences to Josie Harris and her family.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/11/2020.