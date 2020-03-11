Anthony Johnson provides update on UFC comeback

Former UFC light heavyweight title contender Anthony Johnson has provided fans with an update regarding his return to mixed martial arts.

Johnson, 36, has not been in the Octagon since UFC 210 in April 2017. On that night in Buffalo he was submitted by Daniel Cormier, failing to capture the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship from “DC” for the second time.

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding a potential return to the cage for “Rumble”, and during a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Johnson confirmed that he’s on the path back to the UFC – however, he still needs to re-insert himself into the USADA testing pool.

<noscript><iframe title="UFC 210: Anthony Johnson Announces His Retirement" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bmBjcDdfneM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

“Everything is going smooth,” Johnson said (via MMA Junkie). “No date set, yet. I just plan on catching a lot of bodies when I come back, that’s all I know. It don’t matter if it’s heavyweight or light heavyweight. I’ll knock ’em all out. It don’t matter.”

“I weigh 230, 235 right now – something like that,” Johnson said. “I’ll fight both. It don’t matter what weight. (Miocic and Jones are) both athletes, they’re both champions, they’re both great fighters. The best ever in both weight classes. So, I’ll be glad to take the opportunity to fight both of them, no matter what.”

“When you feel like you’ve still got it, or you still feel like you have something to prove, you’re willing to go out there and sacrifice your life pretty much to go out there and prove it,” Johnson said. “Not just to everybody else, but to yourself.”

Johnson is 12-2 in his last 14 fights with his only two losses in that time coming against Cormier. However, there are still a few questions being raised about just how competitive he can be following three years out of the sport.

Regardless of the weight he returns at, though, fans around the world will be happy to see him back.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/11/2020.