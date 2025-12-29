Terence Crawford believes Conor McGregor did ‘real good’ against Floyd Mayweather

Boxing legend Terence Crawford has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s efforts against Floyd Mayweather from 2017.

As we know, Conor McGregor has been able to achieve some pretty incredible things throughout the course of his combat sports career. He has been a two-weight UFC champion, he has become the biggest star in the history of combat sports, and he was involved in one of the biggest crossover fights of all time when he stepped into the boxing ring to take on Floyd Mayweather.

The hype behind McGregor vs Mayweather was absolutely huge, and anyone who was around at that time will be able to confirm that. Both men did an excellent job of promoting it, to the point where it felt like the biggest thing happening on the planet at the time. In the end, it was Floyd who managed to secure a late TKO stoppage win over the Irishman.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Terence Crawford gave his thoughts on how McGregor performed.

Crawford praises McGregor’s boxing against Mayweather

“McGregor actually did—to me, he did real good against Floyd when he was boxing. He did better than I thought he would do. He did better than Jake Paul did against Anthony Joshua. And he landed some good shots on Floyd, so I have to say he did pretty good. He did better than I thought he would.

“Him and Jake Paul’s brother Logan did better, but they’re both bigger than Floyd too, though.”

Crawford went on to discuss Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua.

“I knew what was going to happen. … Everybody in the world that knows boxing knows if it wasn’t scripted, that he was getting knocked out,” Crawford said.“

“AJ was just trying to cut the ring—well, he really wasn’t trying to cut the ring off—but he was just trying to catch up to him,” Crawford said. “Jake is an athlete, so his movement was catching AJ off guard.”

“[Paul is] definitely a better fighter now, for sure,” Crawford added.

Quotes via MMA Fighting