Conor McGregor targets new opponent for planned White House UFC comeback: ’10 seconds!’

By Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026 01:54 PM PST
Conor McGregor appears at a White House press briefing

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor targeted a familiar foe for his planned fighting return later this year.

It’s been almost five full years since Conor McGregor appeared in the UFC Octagon. After suffering a leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor took a long absence from competition before his previously booked return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

McGregor went on to withdraw from the event due to a toe injury and is planning on headlining the UFC’s White House card this summer, likely against Chandler.

But McGregor has repeatedly flip-flopped on the prospect of fighting Chandler and bringing their The Ultimate Fighter 31 rivalry to an end. He’s hinted at fighting the likes of Nate Diaz and Islam Makhachev in recent months as Chandler continues to wait for his long-awaited shot at McGregor.

McGregor’s latest social media post won’t make Chandler feel any more comfortable in his odds.

Conor McGregor turns attention towards former rival ahead of looming UFC comeback

In a recent post to X, McGregor called out Floyd Mayweather Jr. to run back their 2017 showdown on the White House lawn.

“Fun times [Dana White and the UFC]! Floyd Mayweather, when you are ready for that promised MMA bout, I am here,” McGregor posted.

“The White House is nice in the summer I heard. Just kidding Mike! Although…I oculd fight both the same night.

“Floyd MMA? EASY. 10 seconds.”

McGregor and Mayweather unofficially agreed to an MMA fight after their 2017 boxing match. Mayweather defeated McGregor by TKO in their coined ‘money fight’.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2017 following the McGregor fight and is set to fight Mike Tyson later this year. He hasn’t fought since an exhibition against John Gotti III in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Chandler remains optimistic that the McGregor fight will come to fruition later this year, as he recently hinted during a New Year’s Eve appearance on CBS. We could be weeks away from getting clarity on McGregor, Chandler, and the upcoming White House card.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather UFC Videos

Related

Valentina Shevchenko enters the Octagon for her fight at UFC 322

Valentina Shevchenko calls out Women's MMA critics for lack of interest in fights

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026
Ben Askren poses with Dana White at a UFC press conference
UFC

Ben Askren shares hilarious story about cursing out nurses during hospital stay for double lung transplant

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Former UFC star Ben Askren expressed self-humor when reflecting on his lengthy medical scare last year with a double lung transplant.

Justin Gaethje appears at a press conference ahead of UFC 324
UFC

Justin Gaethje addresses staph infection concerns after UFC 324 camp photo goes viral

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Former BMF champion Justin Gaethje raised concerns about his health after a mid-camp photo went viral ahead of UFC 324.

Maycee Barber gets her hand raised after her fight at UFC 323
UFC

Maycee Barber refuses to fight with referee Mark Smith officiating after UFC 323 controversy

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

UFC women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber doesn’t feel safe in the cage if referee Mark Smith officiates any of her future fights.

Ben Askren speaks at UFC Singapore media day, opposite Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Ben Askren scorches Nate Diaz and questions his UFC stardom: 'Not that great!'

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Former UFC star Ben Askren didn’t hold back on his assessment of Nate Diaz’s career when discussing some of the promotion’s all-time greats.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier believes bad blood with Jon Jones is over ahead of filming reality show

Cole Shelton - January 6, 2026
Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, UFC
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier targets third meeting with UFC nemesis Jon Jones: ‘I’m going to kick his ass’

BJ Penn Staff - January 6, 2026

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones share one of the most infamous rivalries in UFC history.

Julianna Pena, UFC, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, MMA, Venezuela
Julianna Pena

UFC star Julianna Pena claims ‘majority’ of Venezuela is ‘super stoked’ about Donald Trump’s capture of Nicolas Maduro

BJ Penn Staff - January 6, 2026

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is in full support of the recent United States military action in Venezuela, which led to the capture of the South American country’s President, Nicolas Maduro.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett thinks soccer kicks and grounded knees should be legal under unified MMA rules

Dylan Bowker - January 5, 2026

Paddy Pimblett is vying for a UFC strap later this month, but his mindset was rooted in the glory days of Pride FC seemingly, as he spoke on some amendments he would look to see applied to the unified rules of mixed martial arts. Pimblett will battle former UFC interim lightweight champ and ex-BMF champ Justin Gaethje in the headliner of UFC 324 on January 24th.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier face off ahead of ALF Reality 3
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier promises to 'Kick Jon Jones's a--' in fiery statement after first faceoff as coaches on TUF spinoff

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier promises he’ll return to combat sports in the near future against his two-time Octagon rival, Jon Jones.