Conor McGregor targets new opponent for planned White House UFC comeback: ’10 seconds!’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor targeted a familiar foe for his planned fighting return later this year.

It’s been almost five full years since Conor McGregor appeared in the UFC Octagon. After suffering a leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor took a long absence from competition before his previously booked return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

McGregor went on to withdraw from the event due to a toe injury and is planning on headlining the UFC’s White House card this summer, likely against Chandler.

But McGregor has repeatedly flip-flopped on the prospect of fighting Chandler and bringing their The Ultimate Fighter 31 rivalry to an end. He’s hinted at fighting the likes of Nate Diaz and Islam Makhachev in recent months as Chandler continues to wait for his long-awaited shot at McGregor.

McGregor’s latest social media post won’t make Chandler feel any more comfortable in his odds.

Conor McGregor turns attention towards former rival ahead of looming UFC comeback

In a recent post to X, McGregor called out Floyd Mayweather Jr. to run back their 2017 showdown on the White House lawn.

“Fun times [Dana White and the UFC]! Floyd Mayweather, when you are ready for that promised MMA bout, I am here,” McGregor posted.

“The White House is nice in the summer I heard. Just kidding Mike! Although…I oculd fight both the same night.

“Floyd MMA? EASY. 10 seconds.”

McGregor and Mayweather unofficially agreed to an MMA fight after their 2017 boxing match. Mayweather defeated McGregor by TKO in their coined ‘money fight’.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2017 following the McGregor fight and is set to fight Mike Tyson later this year. He hasn’t fought since an exhibition against John Gotti III in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Chandler remains optimistic that the McGregor fight will come to fruition later this year, as he recently hinted during a New Year’s Eve appearance on CBS. We could be weeks away from getting clarity on McGregor, Chandler, and the upcoming White House card.