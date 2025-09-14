Terence Crawford dismisses comparisons to Floyd Mayweather after historic win over Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford isn’t interested in hearing about comparisons to Floyd Mayweather.

Crawford chased greatness in a bid for the undisputed super middleweight championship this past Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He challenged Canelo Alvarez for all the gold at 168 pounds. It was a sizable jump up in weight for “Bud,” but he turned in a brilliant performance to nab two 115-113 scores and one 116-112 score for the unanimous decision victory.

It’s a monumental win for Crawford, who has cemented himself as one of the all-time greats. With Crawford’s resume and elite ability, he’s drawn comparisons to Mayweather, a well-known International Boxing Hall of Famer. The newly minted undisputed 168-pound champion addressed the comparisons during the post-fight press conference.

😤 “Floyd Mayweather was the greatest in his era, I’m the greatest in my era. There ain’t no need to compare me to Floyd or Floyd to me!”- Terence Crawford FULL CLIP: https://t.co/YPrXCSEiDh pic.twitter.com/T0cnmd41ux — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) September 14, 2025

“Listen, Floyd was the greatest in his era, I’m the greatest in my era,” Crawford said. “There ain’t no need to compare me to Floyd or Floyd to me.”

Alvarez now knows what it’s like to be on the receiving end of losses to both Crawford and Mayweather. He told one reporter that the better fighter of the two isn’t much of a competition.

“I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather,” Alvarez said.

Crawford’s pro boxing record remains perfect, and he is now 42-0. This is now “Bud’s” third undisputed championship win. He has firmly planted his flag on the pound-for-pound debate. The question now is, will Crawford hang up his gloves? It would seemingly be a storybook ending for his career, but money has swayed a slew of notable names to hang around.

During his post-fight interview with Max Kellerman on the Netflix broadcast, Crawford didn’t reveal what his next move would be. For now, he will enjoy his handiwork. Whether or not he feels there is more work to be done in his decorated run as a prizefighter remains to be seen.

