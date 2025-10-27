Report: Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 in the works for 2026 Netflix event

Boxing fans are close to seeing Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao run it back in the ring next year.

After years of boxing fans clamoring for promoters to make it happen, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao finally clashed in the ‘Fight of the Century’ in 2015. It was regarded as one of the biggest fights in the sport’s history, featuring two longtime rivals.

While the fight took place with both fighters arguably past their physical primes, the bout didn’t disappoint. After 12 rounds of back-and-forth action, Mayweather escaped with a unanimous decision victory to silence his critics.

10 years later, Mayweather and Pacquiao are still active in the ring, albeit in different facets. Mayweather has remained active in exhibition bouts in recent years, while Pacquiao put on an impressive performance in his professional return earlier this year against Mario Barrios.

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are closing in on running back their 2015 thriller

Mayweather and Pacquiao’s first fight left fans with both questions and answers. Luckily, fans might not have to wait much longer to see the two all-time greats collide again in the ring.

According to The Ring‘s Mike Coppinger, Mayweather, Pacquiao, and their respective teams are in active discussions to book a rematch in 2026. According to Coppinger, the event is being explored as a Netflix boxing event.

Netflix streamed several high-profile boxing matches in recent months, including the controversial Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul showdown last year. Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford was a massive streaming success on the platform.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if a Mayweather vs. Pacquiao rematch would be an exhibition or a professional bout.

Mayweather is set to fight Tyson next year in a separate event, although an official date for the fight has yet to be announced. He hasn’t fought since a rematch against John Gotti III in August 2024.