Report: Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 in the works for 2026 Netflix event

By Curtis Calhoun - October 27, 2025
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas in 2015

Boxing fans are close to seeing Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao run it back in the ring next year.

After years of boxing fans clamoring for promoters to make it happen, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao finally clashed in the ‘Fight of the Century’ in 2015. It was regarded as one of the biggest fights in the sport’s history, featuring two longtime rivals.

While the fight took place with both fighters arguably past their physical primes, the bout didn’t disappoint. After 12 rounds of back-and-forth action, Mayweather escaped with a unanimous decision victory to silence his critics.

10 years later, Mayweather and Pacquiao are still active in the ring, albeit in different facets. Mayweather has remained active in exhibition bouts in recent years, while Pacquiao put on an impressive performance in his professional return earlier this year against Mario Barrios.

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are closing in on running back their 2015 thriller

Mayweather and Pacquiao’s first fight left fans with both questions and answers. Luckily, fans might not have to wait much longer to see the two all-time greats collide again in the ring.

According to The Ring‘s Mike Coppinger, Mayweather, Pacquiao, and their respective teams are in active discussions to book a rematch in 2026. According to Coppinger, the event is being explored as a Netflix boxing event.

Netflix streamed several high-profile boxing matches in recent months, including the controversial Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul showdown last year. Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford was a massive streaming success on the platform.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if a Mayweather vs. Pacquiao rematch would be an exhibition or a professional bout.

Mayweather is set to fight Tyson next year in a separate event, although an official date for the fight has yet to be announced. He hasn’t fought since a rematch against John Gotti III in August 2024.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Floyd Mayweather Manny Pacquiao

Related

Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis undercard gets surprising trilogy bout between two ex-UFC names

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 16, 2025
Paulie Malignaggi appears at an Ultimate Boxxer press conference
UFC

Boxing legend Paulie Malignaggi mocks MMA fans as 'not that intelligent' in latest dig at rival sport

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025

Paulie Malignaggi didn’t hold back in expressing his opinion on Mixed Martial Arts fans.

Jake Paul appears at a press conference, opposite Arturo Gatti Jr.
Jake Paul

Jake Paul shares emotional tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr. after promising boxer's tragic death

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2025

Jake Paul and many boxing stars are mourning the tragic death of Arturo Gatti Jr.

Jeremy Stephens enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC Des Moines
Boxing News

Jeremy Stephens breaks social media silence after loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 82

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Jeremy Stephens’s Bare Knuckle FC showdown with Mike Perry didn’t go according to plan last weekend in Newark.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford staredown
Canelo Alvarez

Dana White praises execution of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford event

Harry Kettle - October 6, 2025

Dana White has praised the execution of the recent boxing event between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

Manny Pacquiao enters the boxing ring for his fight against Mario Barrios

Report: Manny Pacquiao in talks to face WBA welterweight champ in targeted January boxing return

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025
Conor McGregor speaks at a BKFC press conference, opposite Mike Perry walking to the ring for his boxing match against Jake Paul
Boxing News

Conor McGregor threatens to cut 'Michael' Perry with a loss to Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025

UFC superstar and BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor gave Mike Perry another ultimatum ahead of the latter’s return to the ring against Jeremy Stephens.

Wanderlei Silva after post-fight KO
Kamaru Usman

Former UFC champion blames Wanderlei Silva for post-fight incident that led to injuries

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 2, 2025

An ex-UFC champion believes Wanderlei Silva deserves blame for a recent post-fight melee.

BKFC head David Feldman appears at a press conference, opposite an altercation between Darren Till and Mike Perry
Darren Till

Bare Knuckle FC head says Darren Till is 'calling nonstop' for potential deal to secure Mike Perry showdown

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

The often talked about fight between former UFC standouts Darren Till and Mike Perry is closer than ever to coming to fruition in the Bare Knuckle FC ring.

UFC CEO Dana White, PFL
UFC

Dana White isn't the savior of boxing, but he's 'not the worst thing that's ever happened to it'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 30, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t believe his presence in the boxing world is as bad as some make it out to be.