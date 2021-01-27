Logan Paul says Floyd Mayweather fight “is still going to happen”

YouTube celebrity Logan Paul says his exhibition boxing match with unbeaten legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is still going to happen.

Paul and Mayweather were originally expected to meet in the ring in February. Last week, however, reports surfaced that the bout has been postponed due to “lack of interest.”

Speaking to The Night Shift Gaming, Paul revealed that the reports of insufficient interest are due to an information leak from inside his camp, and that those reports are inaccurate.

“I’ve been a little upset at the narrative I’ve seen online,” Paul said (via BoxingNews24). “I’m a little upset. It’s stupid. A guy that we had come to test to be a strength & conditioning coach or join the camp to do rubber band exercises leaked pertinent information about the fight.

“I always have a problem when I’m not in control of the narrative because people shift it to get headlines and make news or whatever,” Paul added. “So, soon as this got out that the fight was being pushed [back], and the word got out, I was like, ‘Oh f***, we’ve had a leak inside our camp. No one was supposed to know that.’ Then the narrative changed to ‘Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul postponed due to quote-unquote ‘Lack of interest.’ And they quoted something, like who are you quoting?”

While this controversial Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight will be happening later than anticipated, Paul emphasized that it is still happening.

“I actually don’t know how much I can say,” Paul said. “I’ll say this. The complications are that when you’re dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather, who is the most desired, highest-paid fighter on the planet, and he operates at a certain caliber, and the people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter is performing at a certain level, there’s a lot of hoops to jump through.

“There are a lot of people involved, and you only got one shot at it, so you need to get it absolutely 1000% right,” Paul added. “We’re just making sure we’re doing that. But I’m still going to beat the sh*t out of Floyd Mayweather or he’s still going to beat the sh*t out of me. Who knows? My point is, it’s still going to happen.”

