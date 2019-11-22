Floyd Mayweather says he is officially done with the ‘very brutal sport’ of boxing

Floyd Mayweather says his time inside the ring is over.

Mayweather, who is 50-0, last fought professionally against Conor McGregor in August of 2017. There, he TKO’d the UFC superstar in the 10th round. For the 42-year-old, he says he has no interest in boxing anymore after seeing several boxers pass away recently.

“I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth,” Mayweather told Reuters at the recent opening of a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness gym (via Yahoo Sports). “Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle.”

Although he has not fought since 2017, many still link Mayweather to a possible bout against Canelo Alvarez or Manny Pacquiao. But, he says he had a great career and now is the time to step away from the sport.

“You have got to know when to hang it up,” he said. “I had a great career.”

Even though he says he is done with boxing, he is open to doing exhibition bouts. He fought Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN last December in an exhibition match where he won the fight by knockout. For Mayweather, he says he is still open to that as long as the money is right.

“I’ll still travel and do exhibitions. I make great money doing exhibitions, between $10 and $30 million,” Floyd Mayweather said. I think I make more doing that than most fighters make fighting.”

In the end, if he never fights again he ends his career at 50-0 with notable wins over Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, Andre Berto, Marcos Maidana, and Conor McGregor.

What do you make of Floyd Mayweather saying boxing is a very brutal sport and he is done with it? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/21/2019.