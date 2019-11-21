Frankie Edgar discusses bantamweight move and Cory Sandhagen fight

UFC veteran Frankie Edgar has given details on his decision to move down to bantamweight in order to face Cory Sandhagen.

The move had seemingly been a long time coming for Edgar who has always seemed to fight guys that are naturally bigger than him. While that is also going to be the case against Sandhagen, the expectation is that he’ll able to fare a little better at this weight class.

The two are scheduled to meet at UFC Raleigh on January 25, but prior to that, Edgar spoke with the UFC Unfiltered podcast about his decision.

“I don’t know, man. Everyone’s been telling for years to go down,” Edgar said. “My coaches were telling me for a while, and I fought for the ’45-pound belt a couple times, came up short. I felt like now’s the time if I’m going to do it ever.”

“Hopefully you don’t fight guys as long and tall. This guy I’m fighting is just as tall, so it don’t matter, but maybe I can be the bigger guy. Although I don’t think I’ll be the biggest guy at bantamweight, but I’m not going to be giving up as much size as say, 145, but I mean you got to take into consideration the guys are going to be quicker down at bantamweight, as well. So it doesn’t mean it’s going to be smooth sailing 100 percent. Of course, each weight class has their own challenges.”

Edgar went on to talk about the specific challenge facing him against Sandhagen (12-1).

“He’s very dangerous. He’s No. 3 (in the official UFC rankings), and I still want to fight the best guys in my career, and I feel like fighting No. 3 is a good way to debut at this new weight class,” Edgar said.

“For a guy like Cory to come in and fight someone like myself is definitely good for him, but to me I’m looking at it (like) he’s No. 3, and it’s definitely a good way to get myself on a ladder in the 135-pound division”.

