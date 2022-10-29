Josh Fremd believes he’s fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 63, sees a “lot of holes” in Tresean Gore

Josh Fremd was happy when he got rebooked to face Tresean Gore as he believes this is a very favorable matchup for him.

Fremd and Gore were booked to fight one another back in July but an injury forced Fremd out of the matchup. His teammate in Cody Brundage then took the scrap and got a KO win and after the fight, Fremd was glad when he got the call to face Gore.

“I honestly wasn’t sure. The UFC is interesting I’ve seen guys go 0-2 and get cut and I’ve seen them allow people to fight out their contract,” Fremd said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I wasn’t sure what was going to go on but all I knew was I’m ready to fight and let’s book a fight. Tresean was available and they offered him to me and let’s run it back.”

Entering the fight, Fremd has leaned on Brundage to get some information on Gore. The big thing they have noticed is the lack of volume Gore throws, which Fremd does expect him to change.

Fremd Sees Holes In Gore’s Striking

“I mean, hopefully, he learns from it and throws a little more. But, I think that will be disadvantageous to him because I will push the pace,” Fremd said. “We will see. I’m going to show up as if Tresean has been working his ass off. In the first minute or two, I’m going to figure him out and we will see how it goes.”

Yet, if Tresean Gore does start to throw more volume, Josh Fremd believes he will fade.

Along with that, Fremd says he sees a lot of holes in Gore’s game and plans to capitalize on it and get a storage win.

“I see a lot of holes in his striking, he is very young in this sport,” Fremd said. “There are areas in his kickboxing and boxing that I can capitalize on.”

Should Fremd get the win, he isn’t sure what it will do for him. Instead, he says he’s just focused on this fight as he believes he could be fighting for his job.

“I’m not looking past this. I told a bunch of my friends it’s one thing to make it to the UFC,” Fremd said. “That wasn’t the goal, the goal was to get there and make a living in here. I feel like I’m fighting for my job, especially with the influx of Contender Series signees. The UFC is a rotating door so I have to fight for my job,” Fremd concluded.

Do you think Josh Fremd will beat Tresean Gore at UFC Vegas 63?

