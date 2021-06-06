Eddie Alvarez shares prediction for tonight’s Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez shared his prediction for tonight’s big boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

Paul and Mayweather meet in an exhibition boxing match tonight live from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. It’s an exhibition boxing match because of the massive weight difference in the fight. At the official weigh-ins on Saturday, Paul came in at 189.5lbs while Mayweather tipped the scales at 155lbs. The weight difference is the reason this fight is not a professional boxing match, but rather an exhibition fight. Because it’s an exhibition, there will be no official judges ringside to declare a winner, but the fighters can still go for a KO.

Taking to his social media ahead of the big boxing match, Alvarez shared his prediction for the fight. Alvarez often takes to his social media to share his fight predictions and let his fans know which fighters he is betting on. Even though Mayweather is a big favorite tonight, Alvarez is convinced that it’s a money-making opportunity because he believes it’s going to be a lopsided fight where Mayweather batters Paul and finishes under six rounds.

I got Mayweather finishing this kid with body shots after walking him down with a hard cover and carrying him a few rounds for the fans . Fight goes no more than 5 rounds , 6 if we are lucky . My opinion … Get Money

Mayweather is 50-0 as a professional boxer while Paul is 0-1. That is a massive edge for Mayweather when it comes to the experience, and he’s also the faster fighter, not to mention the more skilled boxer in every which way. Having said that, Paul is the bigger, taller, heavier man. It’s boxing, so he has a puncher’s chance, but if the fight plays out like Alvarez and many others see it, then we are going to see Mayweather get the knockout.

Do you agree with the prediction Eddie Alvarez gave for the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match?