Devin Haney unloads on “sore loser” Vasyl Lomachenko for appealing decision: “He makes excuses as he goes”

By Cole Shelton - May 24, 2023

Devin Haney has blasted Vasyl Lomachenko for appealing his decision loss.

Devin Haney

On Saturday night, Haney defended his lightweight titles with a close decision win over Lomachenko. When the final bell rang, many fighters and media thought Lomachenko would get his hand raised but the scorecards were in favor of Haney.

Immediately after, Lomachenko protested the stoppage and his manager confirmed they would be appealing the loss.

“The biggest robbery in the daylight. Haney’s team got Christmas in the Summer,” Egis Klimas, the manager of Lomachenko said. “We’re going to appeal this decision. Those judges, they do not understand how the boxers are working hard. I guarantee we’re not going to let that go. We want to show there has to be justice.”

RELATED: Pros react after Devin Haney beats Vasyl Lomachenko.

After Vasyl Lomachenko officially appealed the decision loss, Devin Haney took to Twitter to blast the former champ for not accepting a loss. He also took aim at the commission for fining him $400k for shoving Lomachenko at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

“This guy is a f*****g sore loser. Get this privilege sore loser out of boxing he makes excuses as he goes! Take your lost like a man & stop crying.. it was set up for you to win for the 3rd time in your career & you failed! Tell the commission give me my 400k back for that push!,” Haney tweeted.

Although Lomachenko appealed the result, it seems unlikely he will win given the history of appeals in boxing. But, Lomachenko and his team clearly feel they were robbed in the decision loss to Haney on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

With Devin Haney getting the win, he remained the undisputed lightweight champion and improved to 30-0. At this time, it’s uncertain who he will face next but there are options like Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson. Or perhaps, he looks to rematch Lomachenko and prove he is the better fighter.

What do you make of Devin Haney blasting Vasyl Lomachenko for appealing the loss?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Devin Haney Vasyl Lomachenko

