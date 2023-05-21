search

Conor McGregor reacts after Katie Taylor suffers first pro boxing defeat to Chantelle Cameron

By Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

Former UFC ‘champ champ’ Conor McGregor has reacted after Katie Taylor suffered her first pro boxing defeat at the hands of Chantelle Cameron.

Katie Taylor, Conor McGregor

Taylor (22-1 Boxing) collided with Cameron (18-0 Boxing) in front of a packed house at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. With a win, Katie would have taken home Cameron’s undisputed junior welterweight championship.

Unfortunately for ‘KT’ fans, she ultimately fell short in her bid to dethrone the light-welterweight title holder, losing a majority decision (95-95, 96-94 x2).

Conor McGregor was in attendance cheering Katie Taylor on from his ringside seats, and shared the following comments with The Mirror on what was her first career defeat.

“It was a great fight, close fight. I had it a draw.”

The former UFC champion continued (h/t MMA Knockout):

“She was scheduled for one different style of opponent, at a specific weight. That fell through. So, last minute, what does Katie do, the warrior that’s in her? ‘Give me something I can aspire to. I want to go up in weight, I wanna fight the champion in the heavier weight at the drop of a hat.’ Give her a chance, do it in Croke Park.

Head up, you’re the champion,” Conor McGregor continued. “You’re the Olympic champion and you’re the world champion, still. Still, in your division.

Katie Taylor made it known that she plans on exercising her rematch clause and hopes to have the second fight with Cameron occur on her home soil of Ireland as well.

As for Conor McGregor, UFC President Dana White announced tonight that ‘Notorious’ has still yet to enter the USADA testing pool and the promotion is having his fight with Michael Chandler take place in November or December.

Do you think we will see McGregor fight in 2023?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Katie Taylor UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285

Dana White reacts to Francis Ngannou signing with the PFL: "It makes no sense to me"

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023
UFC Vegas 73, Bonus, UFC, Diego Ferreira, Michael Johnson
UFC

UFC Vegas 73 Bonus Report: Diego Ferreira one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

Bonus Report

Mackenzie Dern, Angela Hill, UFC Vegas 73, UFC
Mackenzie Dern

Pros react after Mackenzie Dern dominates Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 73

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

Dern looked ferocious

Mackenzie Dern, Angela Hill, UFC Vegas 73, UFC, Results
Mackenzie Dern

UFC Vegas 73 Results: Mackenzie Dern defeats Angela Hill (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

Dern puts on a clinic

Anthony Hernandez
Edmen Shahbazyan

UFC Vegas 73 Results: Anthony Hernandez TKO's Edmen Shahbazyan (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

Four in a row

UFC Vegas 73, Mackenzie Dern, Angela Hill, UFC, Results

UFC Vegas 73: ‘Dern vs. Hill’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023
Cody Stamann
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Cody Stamann planned to call out Movsar Evloev had he beat Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC Charlotte

Cole Shelton - May 19, 2023

Name in mind

Bryan Battle
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Bryan Battle says Ian Garry will avoid fighting him as the Irishman knows he'd get knocked out

Cole Shelton - May 19, 2023

Callout ready

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor discusses appreciation for rivalry with "real warrior" Nate Diaz

Josh Evanoff - May 19, 2023

Real Warrior

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler predicts second-round knockout win over Conor McGregor ahead of planned announcement

Josh Evanoff - May 19, 2023

Mystic Mike\'s Prediction