Conor McGregor reacts after Katie Taylor suffers first pro boxing defeat to Chantelle Cameron

Former UFC ‘champ champ’ Conor McGregor has reacted after Katie Taylor suffered her first pro boxing defeat at the hands of Chantelle Cameron.

Taylor (22-1 Boxing) collided with Cameron (18-0 Boxing) in front of a packed house at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. With a win, Katie would have taken home Cameron’s undisputed junior welterweight championship.

Unfortunately for ‘KT’ fans, she ultimately fell short in her bid to dethrone the light-welterweight title holder, losing a majority decision (95-95, 96-94 x2).

Conor McGregor was in attendance cheering Katie Taylor on from his ringside seats, and shared the following comments with The Mirror on what was her first career defeat.

“It was a great fight, close fight. I had it a draw.”

The former UFC champion continued (h/t MMA Knockout):

“She was scheduled for one different style of opponent, at a specific weight. That fell through. So, last minute, what does Katie do, the warrior that’s in her? ‘Give me something I can aspire to. I want to go up in weight, I wanna fight the champion in the heavier weight at the drop of a hat.’ Give her a chance, do it in Croke Park.

Head up, you’re the champion,” Conor McGregor continued. “You’re the Olympic champion and you’re the world champion, still. Still, in your division.

Katie Taylor made it known that she plans on exercising her rematch clause and hopes to have the second fight with Cameron occur on her home soil of Ireland as well.

As for Conor McGregor, UFC President Dana White announced tonight that ‘Notorious’ has still yet to enter the USADA testing pool and the promotion is having his fight with Michael Chandler take place in November or December.

Do you think we will see McGregor fight in 2023?