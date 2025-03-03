Jailton Almeida calls out Tom Aspinall as talks for Jon Jones fight slow to a crawl: “Let’s go champ!”

By Josh Evanoff - March 3, 2025

With Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall in doubt, UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida wants a title shot.

Jailton Almeida, Tom Aspinall

As many fans are aware, ‘Bones’ is currently in talks to meet Tom Aspinall later this year. Jon Jones last appeared in the cage in November, scoring a fourth-round knockout win over Stipe Miocic. While the UFC heavyweight champion publicly downplayed a possible fight with Aspinall leading into the event, he quickly changed course.

Following his win over Miocic, Jon Jones stated he would fight the Brit, if the UFC can offer him enough money. Four months after those comments, Dana White hasn’t met ‘Bones’ target figure quite yet. Speaking on his YouTube channel last week, Tom Aspinall revealed Jones is the reason why the bout hasn’t been made yet.

“Where we’re at right now, is that I’ve spoken with the UFC on multiple occasions about this fight.” Tom Aspinall stated earlier this week. “I’m chasing up, I want the fight and have been on record that I want the fight… What is holding it up right now is his side. That’s the truth of it… This is now totally down to Jon Jones and his team. I’m literally just waiting for a date.”

Jailton Almeida calls for UFC title shot as Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall appears doubtful

If the UFC can’t offer Jon Jones what he’s wanting, Tom Aspinall has an offer to face another heavyweight instead. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, rising contender Jailton Almeida called to face the interim champion next. The Brazilian added that since Ciryl Gane won’t fight either of them, they might as well face each other.

For his part, ‘Malhadinho’ is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. He last appeared in the cage at UFC 311 in January, scoring a first-round knockout win over Serghei Spivac. That winning streak has Jailton Almeida convinced that he can be the one to dethrone Tom Aspinall.

However, it’s unlikely Tom Aspinall vs. Jailton Almeida gets made anytime soon. While the British heavyweight might not be fighting Jon Jones next, it’s clear the UFC hasn’t given up on the unification bout quite yet. Last month, Dana White stated that making ‘Bones’ vs. Aspinall is still their goal.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC heavyweight? Do you want to see Tom Aspinall fight Jon Jones or Jailton Almeida?

Jailton Almeida Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson reflects on brutal departure from the UFC: "It was the hardest f*cking thing I had to do"

Josh Evanoff - March 3, 2025
Diego Sanchez
UFC

Diego Sanchez set to box UFC veteran on undercard of Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans

Cole Shelton - March 3, 2025

Diego Sanchez will be making his pro boxing debut on the Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans undercard.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker called out by surging UFC middleweight: 'Stop calling guys ahead of you in the rankings'

Fernando Quiles - March 3, 2025

Robert Whittaker has been called out by a rising 185-pound contender.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler laughs off Dustin Poirier's social media jabs: 'I live rent-free in his head'

Fernando Quiles - March 3, 2025

Michael Chandler believes he’s gotten under Dustin Poirier skin without trying.

Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira plans to showcase his own grappling skills against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Fernando Quiles - March 3, 2025

Alex Pereira believes the MMA world will get to witness just how good his grappling is at UFC 313.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad gives breakdown of Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady ahead of UFC London

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025
Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria's decision to drop UFC featherweight title is delusional, says top MMA coach

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Ilia Topuria’s decision to drop the UFC featherweight title may have come from a place of delusion, says one MMA coach.

Jon Jones Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reveals why he won't train with Jon Jones after all

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Alex Pereira isn’t too keen on training with Jon Jones anymore.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall willing to move on from Jon Jones under one condition

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall is prepared to move on from fighting Jon Jones if he has to.

Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
UFC

Manel Kape says UFC flyweight division needs him to become champion: 'It needs something spicy'

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Manel Kape believes the UFC flyweight division could use him as the champion.