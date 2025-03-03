Jailton Almeida calls out Tom Aspinall as talks for Jon Jones fight slow to a crawl: “Let’s go champ!”

With Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall in doubt, UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida wants a title shot.

As many fans are aware, ‘Bones’ is currently in talks to meet Tom Aspinall later this year. Jon Jones last appeared in the cage in November, scoring a fourth-round knockout win over Stipe Miocic. While the UFC heavyweight champion publicly downplayed a possible fight with Aspinall leading into the event, he quickly changed course.

Following his win over Miocic, Jon Jones stated he would fight the Brit, if the UFC can offer him enough money. Four months after those comments, Dana White hasn’t met ‘Bones’ target figure quite yet. Speaking on his YouTube channel last week, Tom Aspinall revealed Jones is the reason why the bout hasn’t been made yet.

“Where we’re at right now, is that I’ve spoken with the UFC on multiple occasions about this fight.” Tom Aspinall stated earlier this week. “I’m chasing up, I want the fight and have been on record that I want the fight… What is holding it up right now is his side. That’s the truth of it… This is now totally down to Jon Jones and his team. I’m literally just waiting for a date.”

Jailton Almeida calls for UFC title shot as Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall appears doubtful

If the UFC can’t offer Jon Jones what he’s wanting, Tom Aspinall has an offer to face another heavyweight instead. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, rising contender Jailton Almeida called to face the interim champion next. The Brazilian added that since Ciryl Gane won’t fight either of them, they might as well face each other.

For his part, ‘Malhadinho’ is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. He last appeared in the cage at UFC 311 in January, scoring a first-round knockout win over Serghei Spivac. That winning streak has Jailton Almeida convinced that he can be the one to dethrone Tom Aspinall.

However, it’s unlikely Tom Aspinall vs. Jailton Almeida gets made anytime soon. While the British heavyweight might not be fighting Jon Jones next, it’s clear the UFC hasn’t given up on the unification bout quite yet. Last month, Dana White stated that making ‘Bones’ vs. Aspinall is still their goal.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC heavyweight? Do you want to see Tom Aspinall fight Jon Jones or Jailton Almeida?