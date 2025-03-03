Tony Ferguson reveals negotiations for KSI boxing match: “We’re tired of f*cking losing!”

By Josh Evanoff - March 3, 2025

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson nearly signed a deal to face KSI in the boxing ring.

Tony Ferguson, KSI

‘El Cucuy’ hasn’t been seen in action since his clash with Michael Chiesa last August at UFC Abu Dhabi. Heading into the matchup, Tony Ferguson was riding a seven-fight losing streak, leading Dana White to say the bout would be his last in the promotion. Sadly for the former interim champion, he was submitted by ‘The Maverick’ last year.

Despite teasing retirement after that loss, Tony Ferguson has instead vowed to fight on. Earlier this year, the former UFC star signed a deal to face Dillon Danis in the newly formed Global Fight League on May 11th. For his part, ‘El Jefe’ is set to meet YouTuber-turned-fighter KSI in a boxing match later this month.

However, that opportunity nearly went to Tony Ferguson instead. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, the former interim UFC champion discussed his next bout against Danis. During the interview, Ferguson revealed he was in talks to face KSI in the boxing ring before signing up for the GFL draft.

RELATED: TITO ORTIZ APPROVES THE FBI’S PLAN TO HAVE THE UFC TRAIN FIELD AGENTS: “I THINK IT’S A BRILLIANT IDEA!”

Tony Ferguson opens up on failed negotiations for KSI boxing match

‘El Cucuy’ added that talks between himself and ‘The Nightmare’ got very deep. However, the deal fell apart due to his desire to return to MMA, and the fight with KSI went to Dillon Danis instead. That’s fine for the former UFC champion, who’s sights are now set on ‘El Jefe’.

“First, I was offered a boxing match against KSI.” Tony Ferguson stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today. “We were in heavy negotiations, and I’m ready to take the f*cking fight… I’m ready to f*cking go. Then, they had wanted me to go to a press conference the next week, and I was already down. Then, I started thinking, like, okay, let me talk to my team… We thought, okay, let’s finish out mixed-martial-arts, and let’s figure out boxing later.”

He continued, “So, it wasn’t like we said no, or we didn’t say yes. But we started focusing more on MMA. Then, obviously, KSI went and, I guess, found a different opponent. By then, there was the [GFL] draft. That’s when all this s*it was going down… But, we’re tired of f*cking losing. It’s W season from here on out.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC star? Do you want to see KSI vs. Tony Ferguson in a boxing match?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News KSI Tony Ferguson

