Deontay Wilder takes aim at Tyson Fury: ‘I’m going to end this man once and for all’

Following his 7th-round knockout victory over Luis Ortiz this past weekend, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has shifted all focus to a former opponent of his, Tyson Fury.

Fury and Wilder first met in late 2018. It appeared Fury would beat Wilder until the “Bronze Bomber” landed a huge punch to knock Fury down late in the 12th round. Yet in somewhat of a controversy, Fury was able to answer the referee’s count. The fight would end up going to a split draw, a result that many disagreed with.

Now that both Wilder and Fury have beaten other opponents since their first meeting, the stage has been set for them to run it back. The pair will meet in a yet undetermined location on February 22.

In an interview with MMA Tonight on Sirius XM, Wilder took aim at Fury, asking why the Brit wouldn’t take the immediate rematch if he felt that he won the first fight so convincingly. Wilder also argued that since fighting Fury, he’s had tougher competition than the UK star.

https://twitter.com/MMAonSiriusXM/status/1199523979792392195

“What I’ve been doing and what he’s been doing has been day and night,” Wilder said. “He’s been fighting lower opposition and I’ve been fighting nothing but the best. I’ve been giving nothing but the best, I’ve been giving the world nothing but the best as champion. As me doing that, it’s sending a strong message. I came back with [Dominic] Breazeale and came right back with [Luis] Ortiz.”

Since their first meeting, Tyson Fury signed a new deal with ESPN which put talks on hold for a rematch against Wilder, and Wilder told Sirius XM that Fury and his team were hiding behind ESPN and lying about numbers. Wilder also wondered why if Fury was convinced that he won their first fight, why wasn’t there an immediate rematch.

“They want to hide behind talking about getting signed by ESPN and lying about numbers. If he really felt he beat me in a wide-margin, why did he not take the rematch immediately? If I feel like I beat you so strong, I don’t care who offer me any money, cause if I beat him and get that title, I’m worth way much more than what they’re offering. If they’re offer him a certain amount, if ESPN offer him a certain amount, if you beat me, you’re worth way more now. But, he understand I gave him a concussion, as he can see I’m knocking my other opponents out again.”

“I’m in all these heavyweights’ heads and I can’t wait until February 22nd for the rematch, I’m going to end him once and for all, like I did the first time, and we’re going to say goodbye to him. You’re hearing, you’re listening to the undisputed, the undefeated, unified heavyweight champion of the world. There will be one champion, one face, one name in the heavyweight division, and he goes by Deontay Wilder.”

Who do you think will win the rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/27/2019.