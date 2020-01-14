Tyson Fury explains how he keeps his ‘testosterone pumping’ ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

Heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury said he’s masturbating seven times a day in order to keep his testosterone pumping ahead of the Deontay Wilder rematch.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Fury meets Wilder on February 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in what is one of the biggest boxing matches of 2020 between two undefeated heavyweight stars. Fury and Wilder first met back in December 2018 and fought to a split draw in one of the most memorable heavyweight title fights in recent memory. The rematch between them promises to be just as entertaining, if not even better than the first fight.

Speaking to the media at the press conference promoting the fight, Fury was asked about how he is preparing for Wilder the second time around. His answer was surprising, to say the least.

Here’s what Fury told the media (h/t Manouk Akopyan).

“If it’s going to give me an edge on winning this fight, then I’m willing to try it, why not? I’m masturbating seven times a day to keep my testosterone pumping. Pump it, pump it, pump it, pump it up, don’t you know? I gotta keep active and my testosterone flowing. I don’t want my levels to go down,” Fury said.

It’s nice to see Fury joking around with the media ahead of what is the biggest fight of his career. When Fury meets Wilder next month, it will feature arguably the two most dominant heavyweight boxers in their prime going at it, with one man likely to lose their unbeaten record as a second draw seems unthinkable.

Fury has a 29-0-1 record in boxing with 20 wins coming by way of knockout. Wilder, meanwhile, has a 42-0-1 record with 41 wins by knockout. This should be an incredible rematch, especially if Wilder is training for the fight as hard as Fury seems to be.

How excited are you to watch the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/14/2020.