Daniel Dubois ruled out of IBF title fight against Joseph Parker (Report)

By Fernando Quiles - February 20, 2025

Daniel Dubois will not be putting his IBF gold at stake against Joseph Parker this weekend.

Daniel Dubois

Dubois was expected to collide with Parker inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The champion ended up falling ill, and initial reports revealed the fight was at risk. Ariel Helwani is now reporting that Dubois has indeed been ruled out of the planned title fight with Parker.

talkSPORT reported that replacement options such as Lawrence Okolie and David Adeleye were in consideration, but Helwani noted that it will be tough to give Parker a new opponent with the fight coming up in two days.

RELATED: ANTHONY JOSHUA’S PROMOTER CLARIFIES BOXER’S FUTURE AFTER DANIEL DUBOIS LOSS, RULES OUT RETIREMENT

What’s Next For Duobis?

Fans are now wondering what could be next for Daniel Dubois when he is healthy. If Parker doesn’t get a new opponent for Saturday, it’ll be interesting to see if his bout with Dubois gets rebooked. One can’t rule out the possibility of Parker being put on hold in favor of Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua 2. That scenario wouldn’t be ideal for Parker, who posed a credible threat to Dubois’ IBF title.

With Dubois vs. Parker now off the table, it’s another blow dealt to the Riyadh Season card. Matchroom Boxing’s Shakur Stevenson was set for a grudge match with rising star Floyd Schofield, but Schofield suffered an illness. Luckily for Stevenson, he was given a replacement opponent in Josh Padley.

This Saturday’s Riyadh Season card remains stacked with the big undisputed light heavyweight title rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. Vergil Ortiz Jr. will put his WBC interim super-welterweight gold at stake against Israil Madrimov.

Also set for the card will be a WBC middleweight title clash between champion Carlos Adames and Hamzah Sheeraz. Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel and Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith will also be featured on the show.

Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 will air live on the DAZN streaming platform. The main fight card will begin airing live at 11 a.m. ET.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Daniel Dubois

Related

Francis Ngannou Down

UFC legend shares major concern for Francis Ngannou's potential return to boxing

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025
Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou confirms return to the boxing ring, targets Deontay Wilder: "I know I hit harder"

Josh Evanoff - February 14, 2025

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou wants a boxing match with Deontay Wilder.

Oleksandr Usyk, Alex Pereira
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk calls for Alex Pereira to be his retirement fight: "Why not?"

Cole Shelton - February 13, 2025

Oleksandr Usyk says he has two fights left in his career, and he wants his retirement bout to be against UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk reveals he has only two fights left until retirement: "Just two"

Josh Evanoff - February 12, 2025

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk won’t be fighting for much longer.

KSI, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

KSI claims Nate Diaz and several other ex-UFC stars rejected March boxing match against him: "We were scrambling"

Josh Evanoff - February 11, 2025

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI has claimed that Nate Diaz and several ex-UFC stars rejected a fight against him.

Bob Arum Top Rank Boxing ESPN

ESPN reportedly moving on from Top Rank Boxing this summer

Fernando Quiles - February 11, 2025
Michael Bisping Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping torches Jake Paul for his reaction to Canelo Alvarez fight talks fizzling out

Fernando Quiles - February 10, 2025

Michael Bisping has heard of enough of Jake Paul.

Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Dana White reacts to Canelo Alvarez ditching Jake Paul fight in favor of Riyadh Season

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has shared his take on Canelo Alvarez ditching the Jake Paul fight in favor of Riyadh Season.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul poster
Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul tears into Canelo Alvarez after boxing superfight falls through

Harry Kettle - February 8, 2025

Jake Paul has torn into Canelo Alvarez after their expected boxing superfight fell through following Canelo’s decision to go in a different direction.

Amir Khan, KSI
Boxing News

Retired boxing star Amir Khan names his price for rumored KSI fight: "I am my own boss now"

Josh Evanoff - February 7, 2025

Former boxing champion Amir Khan has opened up on a potential fight with KSI.