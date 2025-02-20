Song Yadong vows to end Henry Cejudo’s career at UFC Seattle: “Time is over, it’s time to retire”
Song Yadong is looking to end Henry Cejudo’s career on Saturday at UFC Seattle.
Yadong is set to headline UFC Seattle on Saturday in a pivotal bantamweight bout. Heading into the bout, Yadong is the favorite. He’s confident he will get his hand raised, and once Cejudo loses, which would be his third straight, he will retire from the sport.
“Yeah, I think if he lost this one, this is his last fight, the last round,” Yadong told MMA Fighting. “But I will win the fight. I believe this is his last one, [his] last fight. This will be the last fight in Seattle. Time is over, it’s time to retire.”
Although Yadong expects Cejudo will retire on Saturday, he does say he will feel a little bad about retiring the former champ-champ. However, he is looking forward to the fight as he says this is someone he has been calling out.
“That’s what I [wanted],” Yadong said. “Last year, in May, I called him out. UFC wanted me to fight him in September, but he got injured and we finally got this one. Yeah, he’s a very good fighter — two-division UFC champion, Olympic champion, a lot of achievements. It’s an honor to fight him.”
Song Yadong expects to be a win away from a title shot
If Song Yadong does beat Henry Cejudo at UFC Seattle he believes that will put him in title contention at bantamweight.
However, the goal for Yadong is to get a top-five fight next and then fight for the belt if he wants that.
“So if I win this fight, I have another chance to challenge the top 5,” Yadong explained. “If I win this one, give me top 5 fighters, for sure, [then] one more, two more, I will get a title shot.”
Song Yadong is 21-8-1 and one NC as a pro and coming off a decision loss to Petr Yan. The loss snapped his two-fight winning streak as he had beaten Chris Gutierrez and Ricky Simon. Yadong is 10-3 and one NC in the UFC and he has notable wins over Marlon Vera, Marlon Moraes, and Ricky Simon.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Henry Cejudo Song Yadong UFC