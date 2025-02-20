Song Yadong vows to end Henry Cejudo’s career at UFC Seattle: “Time is over, it’s time to retire”

Song Yadong is looking to end Henry Cejudo’s career on Saturday at UFC Seattle.

Yadong is set to headline UFC Seattle on Saturday in a pivotal bantamweight bout. Heading into the bout, Yadong is the favorite. He’s confident he will get his hand raised, and once Cejudo loses, which would be his third straight, he will retire from the sport.

“Yeah, I think if he lost this one, this is his last fight, the last round,” Yadong told MMA Fighting. “But I will win the fight. I believe this is his last one, [his] last fight. This will be the last fight in Seattle. Time is over, it’s time to retire.”

Although Yadong expects Cejudo will retire on Saturday, he does say he will feel a little bad about retiring the former champ-champ. However, he is looking forward to the fight as he says this is someone he has been calling out.

“That’s what I [wanted],” Yadong said. “Last year, in May, I called him out. UFC wanted me to fight him in September, but he got injured and we finally got this one. Yeah, he’s a very good fighter — two-division UFC champion, Olympic champion, a lot of achievements. It’s an honor to fight him.”