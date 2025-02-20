Song Yadong vows to end Henry Cejudo’s career at UFC Seattle: “Time is over, it’s time to retire”

By Cole Shelton - February 20, 2025

Song Yadong is looking to end Henry Cejudo’s career on Saturday at UFC Seattle.

Song Yadong

Yadong is set to headline UFC Seattle on Saturday in a pivotal bantamweight bout. Heading into the bout, Yadong is the favorite. He’s confident he will get his hand raised, and once Cejudo loses, which would be his third straight, he will retire from the sport.

“Yeah, I think if he lost this one, this is his last fight, the last round,” Yadong told MMA Fighting. “But I will win the fight. I believe this is his last one, [his] last fight. This will be the last fight in Seattle. Time is over, it’s time to retire.”

Although Yadong expects Cejudo will retire on Saturday, he does say he will feel a little bad about retiring the former champ-champ. However, he is looking forward to the fight as he says this is someone he has been calling out.

“That’s what I [wanted],” Yadong said. “Last year, in May, I called him out. UFC wanted me to fight him in September, but he got injured and we finally got this one. Yeah, he’s a very good fighter — two-division UFC champion, Olympic champion, a lot of achievements. It’s an honor to fight him.”

Song Yadong expects to be a win away from a title shot

If Song Yadong does beat Henry Cejudo at UFC Seattle he believes that will put him in title contention at bantamweight.

However, the goal for Yadong is to get a top-five fight next and then fight for the belt if he wants that.

“So if I win this fight, I have another chance to challenge the top 5,” Yadong explained. “If I win this one, give me top 5 fighters, for sure, [then] one more, two more, I will get a title shot.”

Song Yadong is 21-8-1 and one NC as a pro and coming off a decision loss to Petr Yan. The loss snapped his two-fight winning streak as he had beaten Chris Gutierrez and Ricky Simon. Yadong is 10-3 and one NC in the UFC and he has notable wins over Marlon Vera, Marlon Moraes, and Ricky Simon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Song Yadong UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Ex-UFC fighter believes Jon Jones will retire instead of fighting Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles - February 20, 2025
Michael Chandler
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler reacts to Dana White announcing Paddy Pimblett fight for UFC 314

Fernando Quiles - February 20, 2025

Michael Chandler is fired up to share the Octagon with Paddy Pimblett.

Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Brendan Allen questions Dricus du Plessis' UFC resume

Harry Kettle - February 20, 2025

Top UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen has questioned the legitimacy of the resume put forward by Dricus du Plessis.

Song Yadong, UFC Vegas 83, UFC, Results
UFC

Song Yadong explains where he could have success against Merab Dvalishvili

Harry Kettle - February 20, 2025

UFC star Song Yadong has given his thoughts on where he could find success against bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo teases possible return to UFC's flyweight division

Harry Kettle - February 20, 2025

Henry Cejudo has teased the idea of a return to where it all began for him – the UFC’s flyweight division.

Henry Cejudo, Dana White

Henry Cejudo is embracing underdog role against Song Yadong at UFC Seattle

Harry Kettle - February 20, 2025
Belal Muhammad
UFC

Dana White announces key welterweight fights including Belal Muhammad title defense

Cole Shelton - February 19, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has made two key welterweight fights official, including Belal Muhammad’s first title defense.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White announces stacked UFC 314 card including featherweight title fight

Cole Shelton - February 19, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has announced some key fights for UFC 314 on April 12 in Miami, Florida.

Henry Cejudo, Song Yadong
Henry Cejudo

Pro fighters make their picks for Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong

Cole Shelton - February 19, 2025

In the main event of UFC Seattle, former UFC champ-champ Henry Cejudo takes on Song Yadong. Heading into the fight, Cejudo is a +220 underdog while the eighth-ranked bantamweight is a -295 favorite on FanDuel.

Rob Font
UFC

Rob Font reveals Raul Rosas Jr. was originally targeted to replace Dominick Cruz at UFC Seattle

Cole Shelton - February 19, 2025

Rob Font went through a couple of opponents after Dominick Cruz withdrew from their UFC Seattle fight.