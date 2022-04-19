Jorge Masvidal is convinced that Kamaru Usman is beatable: “On the feet he’s nothing special”

Jorge Masvidal is convinced that reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is beatable.

Usman has not lost in the UFC and is currently riding a 19-fight win streak. He has also defended his belt five times, so with that, he is atop the pound-for-pound rankings. However, for Masvidal, he says that doesn’t mean Usman is untouchable, as he says the champ’s striking and striking defense can be exposed.

“I know he is beatable, there is not a man alive that is unbeatable. Take the second round out of it, the first round I got up and started landing some big shots on him,” Masvidal said on Impaulsive. “The first knee I threw he took me down off it, the second knee I hit him with, hit him in the chest and my thigh hit him on the jaw and wobbled him a little bit. On the feet he’s nothing special, man. He might have got me, but he’s nothing special on the feet, he’s not like a legit striker on the feet yet.”

Not only does Jorge Masvidal think Kamaru Usman is beatable, but he believes he could be the one to defeat him. He knows if he improves his takedown defense and can keep the fight on the feet, he can hurt and finish Usman.

“Keep training, man. It’s the same thing with him that is the Colby problem, it’s the same thing, wrestle. The first fight he put me up against the fence and I wasn’t able to f*****g let go. The second fight I was thinking, it’s a takedown and I was doing well stuffing the takedowns, and boom he switched it up on me. I definitely feel the problem, the consistent problem I have is my wrestling is not 100 percent there. It’s pretty damn good, it’s a lot better than when I first started. S**t I got another at least two, three years left in this sport, why not f*****g give everything I got in this wrestling s**t, see what comes out of it.”

However, in order for Masvidal to even get another shot at Usman, he will likely need to string together multiple wins in a row. He says he isn’t sure when and who he will fight next but remains confident he will be a UFC champion by the time his career is over.

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal that Kamaru Usman is beatable?