Canelo Alvarez looks to collect another belt against WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu

Canelo Alvarez will attempt to add to his belt collection when he goes up against WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu.

Right now, in the world of boxing, there are very few boxers who can claim to be as great as Canelo Alvarez. He continues to walk through every challenger that comes his way since the controversial Gennady Golovkin fights, and he’s picking up a whole lot of belts in the process.

Now, as per ESPN, Canelo will try and make history all over again by going after the WBC cruiserweight strap.

The WBC has approved @Canelo to face WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu 🏆@CaneloTeam’s current plan is for this fight to take place in May 2022. (via @ChavaESPN, @WBCBoxing) pic.twitter.com/6bwKsmzibV — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 16, 2021

Canelo is coming off the back of a huge win over Caleb Plant that saw him become the undisputed super middleweight champion. Now, with this step up, he just keeps on pushing himself to the limit – and against a man who will be ready for him.

Makabu holds a 28-2 record with his last defeat coming at the hands of Tony Bellew. He’s got knockout power, he’s crafty, and he’ll relish the thought of being the underdog.

As of this writing, the plan is for it to go down in May 2022.

What do you think about the Canelo Alvarez vs Ilunga Makabu match-up? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!