Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva in her boxing debut (Video)

Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Silva in her boxing debut.

It was at the Fight Music Show 2 last night, Sunday September 25th, that Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Silva via unanimous decision in the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.

- Advertisementss -

The co-main event, an 8 round match, featured Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, 37, make her professional boxing debut against veteran Simone Silva, 39.

It gave Silva the unenviable record of 10 losses in a row. The boxers last victory came against Caroline Foro Antunes back in October of 2019. Silva has an 8-4 record as a mixed martial artist and a 17-22 record as a professional boxer.

- Advertisement -

Cyborg, a former UFC featherweight champion, is the reigning Bellator featherweight titleholder. Cyborg is currently on a six-fight winning streak, with her last loss coming in December of 2018 against Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA). Cyborg also held titles in Strikeforce, and Invicta FC and is widely considered to be one of the greatest female fighters of all-time.

You can see highlights of the fight posted here.

As for what is next for Cyborg, whose real name is Cristiane Justino, time will tell if she continues in the boxing ring or defends her title in the cage. Either way, one thing is for sure, she’s still very much in the game and as she said on her ‘The Catchup’ YouTube show:

- Advertisement -

“I’m open to the best fights for my fans.”

Bellator president, Scott Coker, put his support behind the boxing match, and Cyborg is currently a restricted free agent with the promotion.

Did you watch Cyborg’s boxing debut? What would you like to see the Brazilian do next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -