Chase DeMoor threatens to pull out of Misfits Boxing 22 after being hit by egg, opponent responds

Reality TV star turned boxer Chase DeMoor has threatened to pull out of his fight against Natan Marcon this weekend after being hit by an egg.

As we know, Misfits Boxing 22 is set to take place this weekend. While the main event may see Darren Till go up against Luke Rockhold, there are plenty of other bouts currently scheduled to go down. This includes Chase DeMoor vs Natan Marcon in a contest that many probably won’t know too much about.

RELATED: Chase DeMoor sends a warning to Nate Diaz and his “goons” after being jumped in New Orleans: “I’m going to show you what a 40lbs difference feels like”

One thing we know for sure is this – these two men do not like each other. It even got to the point where Marcon threw an egg at DeMoor during their recent face-off, requiring four security guards to restrain Chase before things got out of hand.

That led to a back and forth between the two on social media, with it not being clear as to whether or not DeMoor was going to pull out.

Natan Marcon just hit Chase DeMoor with an egg during their DAZN face off! pic.twitter.com/yGhxuZBtiz — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) August 27, 2025