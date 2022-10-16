Caleb Plant brutally KO’s Anthony Dirrell with a left hook (Video)

Caleb Plant sent Anthony Dirrell to the Shadow Realm in their October 15 clash during a Premier Boxing Champions PPV event.

Plant vs. Dirrell served as the co-main event to a card headlined by Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius. The fight got nasty at certain points with both men tumbling to the mat after getting tangled up.

Ultimately, Plant scored the ninth-round knockout victory thanks to a counter-left hook. There was a lot of bad blood going into this fight and after the KO finish, Plant made a Tito Ortiz-esque burial motion on his unconscious opponent. Dirrell had to be helped to the back following the defeat, but he was able to walk out of the ring.

Caleb Plant KOs Anthony Dirrell with a huge left hook 😱 #Boxing pic.twitter.com/31nv2CRgjQ — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 16, 2022

Going into the fight, Plant told Fight Hype that he had been making adjustments to his game after being stopped by Canelo Alvarez back in November 2021 (h/t Boxing News 24)

“I kept working on a lot of the things we had success with,” said Plant. “I think people know what I bring to the sport and what I bring to the boxing ring. I got a lot of creativity. I can do a lot of things in a lot of different ways. They can expect a show and me having my hand raised in fashion.

“We worked on a lot of things in camp. Just staying relaxed, staying calm, so it’s been a good camp. We worked on a few things.”

Following his victory over Dirrell, Plant appeared to be jawing with WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo. The WBC titleholder was watching the fight from the crowd. During his post-fight interview, Plant admitted that he’s still hoping to get a second crack at Canelo down the road.

