Deontay Wilder breaks down in tears at post-fight press conference (Video)

Deontay Wilder is coming off quite an emotional night after getting back in the win column.

Wilder took center stage in the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions PPV card. “The Bronze Bomber” shared the ring with Robert Helenius inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. This one didn’t even come close to going the distance. That’s because Wilder shut the lights off Helenius in the first round.

With the victory, Wilder said he’s ready to take on whoever wants to step up, including Andy Ruiz Jr.

During his post-fight interview in the ring, Wilder discussed how his game plan ended up working to perfection (H/T ESPN).

“I knew what he is capable of,” Wilder said after the bout. “I didn’t take him for granted. I could look in his eyes. He wanted to be [the first Finnish] heavyweight champion. I allowed him to reach,” Wilder told Fox. “And then when he reached, I attacked.”

Deontay Wilder appeared to show emotion on his face during the interview, but refrained from tearing up in the moment. He wasn’t able to hold it in during the post-fight press conference. Wilder discussed the real danger boxers face inside the ring, while reflecting on Prichard Colon, a promising young boxer who was left in a vegetative state following a 2015 bout against Terrel Williams (via Boxing Social).

“We’ve saw what can happen, look at Prichard Colon,” Wilder said. “Y’all don’t understand what we go through man. I’ve always been an advocate for us. This man won’t know what it’ll be like to be somebody’s father – that’s one of the most beautiful things in the world.”

