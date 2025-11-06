Boxing legend makes surprising callout to Jake Paul after Gervonta Davis fight falls through

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 6, 2025
Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions

Timothy Bradley has long traded the boxing gloves for the headset and microphone, but could he be lured into a showdown with Jake Paul?

Paul is in need of a new opponent after his team and Most Valuable Promotions decided to forgo a planned clash with Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Recently, Davis was slapped with a civil suit that accuses him of battery and kidnapping. “The Problem Child’s” camp has reportedly explored other options, such as Francis Ngannou and Nate Diaz.

In a new interview with Fight Hype, Bradley took aim at Paul and J’Leon Love. He said he’s tempted to take on both men in one night (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“Yeah, I’m getting in shape,” Bradley said. “And if y’all wanna see me — like I said, you know what it is. Two-for-one, it’s still going on. …In the same night, in the same damn night, try me. Call my bluff, bro, for real.

“You woke up an animal, bro,” Bradley explained. “I still got it, hey, remember, I retired early. I retired early, I still had a lot left in my damn tank. I can come back and wax both [Jake Paul and J’Leon Love] a—- in the same night. Five rounds apiece.”

Bradley hasn’t competed in a boxing match since losing a trilogy fight against Manny Pacquiao back in 2016. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame back in 2023.

While Bradley would be a surprising name to face Paul, it appears Diaz might be the more likely option. The Stockton native claims to have agreed to a rematch with Paul, but nothing has been made official. Paul scored a unanimous decision victory over Diaz in their pro boxing match in 2023.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on who will ultimately replace “Tank” Davis to fight Paul inside the boxing ring.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

