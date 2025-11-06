Jiri Prochazka’s wildest training challenge saw him shadowbox for 24 hours

Jiri Prochazka recently stated that he shadowboxed for an entire cycle of a day and recalled this anecdote during a conversation with Demetrious Johnson. This chat took place on DJ’s YouTube channel, Mighty, with an excerpt of the overall video posted to X account @mma_orbit. The former UFC light heavyweight champion is known for some of his more eccentric, over-the-top workouts, which see Prochazka engaging in feats that are both unorthodox as well as something that would require a tremendous level of physical fitness.

When asked by ‘Mighty Mouse’ about what the one intensive workout he has done in his mixed martial arts career that blew even himself away, Prochazka said,

“Once I did twenty-four hours, just one-two. One-two-three, one-two, one-two-three, twenty four hours, I did that once.”

Jiri Prochazka is open to a middleweight move in the UFC

Jiri Prochazka is clearly someone motivated by pursuing big goals and testing the concepts of what his limitations are, and that even extends to the idea of trying to become a multi-division titleholder. It is rarefied air to be a champion across two weight classes in the UFC, and Prochazka seems keen on becoming part of that exclusive company someday. Although the move would not be up to heavyweight, as perhaps some MMA followers might theorize.

While Prochazka has indicated a keenness in taking a third Alex Pereira fight for the Brazilian’s light heavyweight title, Jiri Prochazka is also open to seeking out middleweight gold depending on how the 205-pound division shakes out. This was expressed during an interview recently with Cageside Press, as he was on-scene for the Oktagon MMA 79 card a few days ago, as Prochazka stated [via MMA Junkie],