Donald Trump’s son believes Jon Jones should fight at UFC White House

By Harry Kettle - November 6, 2025
Jon Jones Octagon

Donald Trump’s son Eric believes Jon Jones should be part of the UFC White House card next summer.

For quite some time now, Jon Jones has been teasing the idea of a return to mixed martial arts – despite the fact that he retired because he wasn’t interested in fighting Tom Aspinall. While UFC boss Dana White isn’t convinced that he can trust ‘Bones’ just yet, fans are certainly intrigued by the possibility of him coming back, especially because he wants to take on UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in a superfight at UFC White House next year.

Jones is a fascinating case study in the combat sports realm because over the years, he has been involved in about as many scandals as you can imagine for an elite athlete. Alas, due to his record inside the cage, he is also viewed as one of the greatest of all time in MMA.

Jones vs Pereira is the kind of blockbuster showdown that would be worthy of main eventing a show as big as UFC White House. As it turns out, US president Donald Trump’s son Eric is one of many who think Jon is worthy of competing on the card.

Trump’s son wants Jones at UFC White House

“I mean, Jon Jones has to fight there, he has to. I would love to see him (compete on the event),” Trump said on the Full Send Podcast.

“I feel like he has one left in him, and man, if there’s ever one you’re gonna do it’s the White House. I think you’re gonna see (Conor) McGregor at that one,” he continued.

Should he be on this card? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Jon Jones UFC

