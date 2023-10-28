Pros react after Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou by split decision

By Chris Taylor - October 28, 2023

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou served as the headliner of today’s DAZN Boxing pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia.

Fury (33-0-1) was returning to action for the first time since December of 2022, where he scored a tenth-round TKO victory over Derek Chisora. Prior to that, ‘The Gypsy King’ had earned a sixth-round TKO victory over Dillian Whyte.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) was making his professional boxing debut when he squared off with the reigning WBC heavyweight champion this evening. The 37-year-old was returning to combat sports for the first time since edging out a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January of 2022 to retain the promotion’s heavyweight world title.

Fury vs. Ngannou was sanctioned as a professional boxing match. The bout was scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds and Tyson Fury’s WBC belt was not on the line.

Tonight’s spectacle proved to be a closely contested ten round affair. Francis Ngannou was able to drop Tyson Fury with a left hand in round three and remained competitive throughout the entire thirty-minute contest. While ‘The Gypsy King’ did land a few clean punches, it was far from the performance most expected from the reigning WBC heavyweight champion. In the end, Fury edged out a split decision win.

Official Result: Tyson Fury def. Francis Ngannou by split decision (96-93, 95-94, 94-95)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Fury vs. Ngannou’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Tyson Fury defeating Francis Ngannou this evening in Saudi Arabia:

What did you think of tonight’s Fury vs. Ngannou boxing match? Were you impressed by the former UFC heavyweight champions performance?

