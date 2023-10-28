Pros react after Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou by split decision

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou served as the headliner of today’s DAZN Boxing pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia.

Fury (33-0-1) was returning to action for the first time since December of 2022, where he scored a tenth-round TKO victory over Derek Chisora. Prior to that, ‘The Gypsy King’ had earned a sixth-round TKO victory over Dillian Whyte.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) was making his professional boxing debut when he squared off with the reigning WBC heavyweight champion this evening. The 37-year-old was returning to combat sports for the first time since edging out a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January of 2022 to retain the promotion’s heavyweight world title.

Fury vs. Ngannou was sanctioned as a professional boxing match. The bout was scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds and Tyson Fury’s WBC belt was not on the line.

Tonight’s spectacle proved to be a closely contested ten round affair. Francis Ngannou was able to drop Tyson Fury with a left hand in round three and remained competitive throughout the entire thirty-minute contest. While ‘The Gypsy King’ did land a few clean punches, it was far from the performance most expected from the reigning WBC heavyweight champion. In the end, Fury edged out a split decision win.

Official Result: Tyson Fury def. Francis Ngannou by split decision (96-93, 95-94, 94-95)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Fury vs. Ngannou’ below:

This is the problem with boxing. Low level production. PPV started at 11am main event won’t walk till 3pm. Hour of bullshit filler + live music before main event. We don’t need to be sold on the fight we paid $79.99 already. Just. Give. Us. The. Damn. Fight. #furyvsngannou — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) October 28, 2023

Okay, MMA vs boxing once again. One punch KO power can’t be taught. Francis has it but boxing isnt MMA and he’ll have to find Tyson’s chin. I don’t think this goes the distance. #FuryNgannou — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) October 28, 2023

Conor McGregor shares his thoughts on Fury vs. Ngannou 🥊 #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/phEaIYjQjR — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 28, 2023

This might be the longest broadcast to a main event ever #FuryvsNgannou — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 28, 2023

Starting to think I've got the wrong stream 🤔 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) October 28, 2023

I don’t need the music before the fights, ain’t this what Triller did? Super unnecessary. Let’s fight! Let’s go — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 28, 2023

2 bums with ONE thing in common.. Neither has EVER beat’n SONNEN — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 28, 2023

Big fan of Francis aswell but he’s just a power puncher. And with these big gloves on and how slow he’s been looming with none to any slick movement at all. I think fury can do what he wants at any point to him. Unfortunately.

Let’s just get to the real fights

FuryXUsyk — DT (@darrentill2) October 28, 2023

This is a boxing match a limited fight

not a baddest man contest — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 28, 2023

Tyson fury playing with his food today ? — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) October 28, 2023

Man I never thought I'd say this but Francis is in this!!!! LFG!!!! TYSON LOOKS WINDED IN THE 3RD AND HES REACHING….. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 28, 2023

End of two and Francis being much calmer then expected. #FuryvsNgannou — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 28, 2023

He's tired and reaching… LFG!! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 28, 2023

Oh shit Francis with the knock down — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 28, 2023

He better start leaving on Francis to get him tired ! #FuryvsNgannou — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 28, 2023

The only thing I'll say is I boxed 8 hard rounds on Friday and those later rounds get hard. Hope Francis trained for those 7.. 8… 9… 10… if he did I think he could do it … — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 28, 2023

Wtf!!!! — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) October 28, 2023

Francis has made this a really competitive fight #furyvsngannou — “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) October 28, 2023

Ummmm am I bat sh*t crazy or is @francis_ngannou winning this fight going into the 8th round? — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) October 28, 2023

What are we watching here!! @francis_ngannou is gonna win this 😮 #BattleOfTheBaddest #furyvsngannou — “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) October 28, 2023

The Gypsy King looks exhausted! I got Ngannou winning through 8 rounds #FuryvsNgannou — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 28, 2023

Wonder when the ‘’Tyson hasn’t took this serious, or ‘’hasn’t trained for it’’ shouts are gonna start? — DT (@darrentill2) October 28, 2023

Francis Ngannou by decision 💰 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) October 28, 2023

francis got that fight — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) October 28, 2023

Before this all boxing judges score this fight. @francis_ngannou won that fight. Regardless what these salty dinosaur judges tell you. — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) October 28, 2023

Impressed with @francis_ngannou Good showing and representation of a mixed martial arts fighter.👊#furyvsngannou #furyngannou — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) October 28, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Tyson Fury defeating Francis Ngannou this evening in Saudi Arabia:

Francis is a damn legend — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) October 28, 2023

Tyson Fury sucks. I have Francis out of there in 1 round. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 28, 2023

Almost! Never doubt that man again. @francis_ngannou what a beast! #furyvsngannou — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 28, 2023

If im Tyson im giving Francis that belt, think it's a good decision but still, hats off to Francis more than just a puncher — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) October 28, 2023

Sign me up for Francis Ngannou vs Deontay Wilder — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) October 28, 2023

Split decision…feels familiar. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 28, 2023

Ngannou was robbed! Gotta protect that fight with Usyk 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ywk3YqD84a — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 28, 2023

Francis Ngannou won that fight — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) October 28, 2023

Ngannou took the undefeated heavyweight champ to a questionable split decision — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 28, 2023

Francis!!! Super impressive and you can make the argument of him winning this! Conor pioneered the way for this, and Francis Ngannou busted the gates wide open! This is proof that with the right preparation that the MMA guys can more than hang with the best boxers around.… — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 28, 2023

Proud in the name of all the ufc fighters ! Good job @francis_ngannou ! — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) October 28, 2023

What did you think of tonight’s Fury vs. Ngannou boxing match? Were you impressed by the former UFC heavyweight champions performance?