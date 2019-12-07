Anthony Joshua reacts following victory over Andy Ruiz Jr.

Anthony Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz Jr. today in Saudi Arabia to reclaim his IBO, IBF and WBO heavyweight boxing world titles.

It was a clinical performance from the British fighter, who had succumbed to a seventh-round TKO loss in his first fight with the Mexican.

Following tonight’s impressive victory, Joshua spoke to fans in his post-fight interview which aired exclusively on DAZN.

“Ok, first of all, I want to thank god. Next, I want to say, man the first time was nice, I had to do it twice.”

When asked about his gameplan for tonight’s rematch Anthony Joshua had the following to say.

“A man like me doesn’t make no excuses. My boy said I can win this, if I am ready to D-I-E. And look, this is about boxing. I’m used to knocking guys out. You know what I am saying? But the last time I realized, after I had hurt the man, I got caught coming in. I gave the man his credit,” Anthony Joshua said pointing at Andy Ruiz Jr. “There was no excuses right? But I said to myself, I’m going to correct myself and come again. I respect Andy and his family and his trainers so much. I just wanted to put on a great boxing master class and also show the sweet science of this lovely sport. It is about hitting and not getting hit.”

Joshua continued:

“There was never a change in mentality, you know the saying ‘stay hungry, stay humble’, I’m hungry, I’m humble in defeat and I am going to remain humble in victory.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 7, 2019

