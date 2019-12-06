Anthony Joshua already eyeing trilogy bout with Andy Ruiz Jr.: ‘We make for a good fight’

Anthony Joshua believes a trilogy fight between him and Andy Ruiz Jr. will happen.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Joshua and Ruiz Jr. will rematch in Saudi Arabia after their shocking fight in June. There, Ruiz Jr., who was filling in on short-notice, knocked out the then-undefeated heavyweight champion in the seventh round. The two were immediately booked for an immediate rematch where the Englishman is confident he will win this time by knockout.

“If God calls it, that’s what’s going to happen,” Joshua said at the open workouts referring to a knockout win (via DAZN). “I feel it in my heart, I’m confident and I believe in myself, so, yeah, I’m going to be victorious.”

If he does come out on top, Anthony Joshua believes he and Andy Ruiz Jr. will run it back again for a trilogy bout.

“He’s been on my mind five weeks prior to June 1 because that’s when he came in as a replacement and he’s gonna be on my mind forever because of all these boys we’re all going to fight anyway,” Joshua said. “Me and Andy Ruiz, if he’s dedicated to the game, we’ll definitely see each other a third time down the line as well. This ain’t gonna be the last time I see Andy Ruiz in the ring.”

Why he believes he and Ruiz Jr. will fight again is simple. Anthony Joshua says they put on exciting fights and bouts fans want to see.

“Yeah, because I think we make for good fights,” Joshua said. “I think there’s definitely going to be a knockout in that fight as well. I think that’s what the people want to see is bloodshed and knockouts, so I think we’ll definitely see each other a third time.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/5/2019.