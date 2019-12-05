Anthony Joshua teases big changes ahead of Ruiz rematch

Anthony Joshua has always been a ferocious puncher. Ahead of his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr., though, the former heavyweight champion says he’s hitting harder than ever.

Like a horse’s kick, if you’re a fan of metaphors.

“I am punching like a horse kicking backwards right now,” Joshua said at a pre-fight press conference, painting a picture of the kind of punishment that could be in store for his former foil in their Saturday night rematch in Saudi Arabia (via Yahoo! Sports).

Joshua added that he’s been less focused on brute strength this time out, and has instead focused on staying loose.

“I’m punching loose and heavy — rhythm and flow. Before I was trying to bench-press a house. I used my body to get where I needed but then I started realizing the sweet science of the sport.”

Like Ruiz Jr., Joshua also plans to step into the ring lighter than last time out.

“I may be less than 17 stone [238 pounds],” he said.

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. first met on June 1, inside New York City’s world famous Madison Square Garden. The bout marked Joshua’s first contest on US soil, and in a truly historic upset, his first pro loss, as he collapsed amid a storm of seventh-round punches. In defeat, Joshua coughed up his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts, which now hang over Ruiz’s shoulders.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/5/2019.