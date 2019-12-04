Tyson Fury shares a bold prediction for Joshua vs. Ruiz Jr. 2

Tyson Fury believes Saturday will be the last time Anthony Joshua boxes professionally.

On Dec. 7 in Saudi Arabia, Joshua is looking to reclaim heavyweight gold after the stunning knockout loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. back in June. Yet, Fury believes the same result will happen as he thinks Ruiz Jr. is Joshua’s boogeyman.

“I see it going pretty much similar to the first fight, I know they both lost some weight and there’s more time to prepare and changed some few things in the training teams and camps and all that. They’ll have different approaches and they’re going to different game plans,” Fury said on the True Geordie podcast. “But Mike Tyson said it and it is very true everyone’s got a great game plan until you get punched in the face.”

Fury believes Ruiz Jr. is in Joshua’s head and that will be the factor in the rematch.

“What it is with me, what my opinion of that fight is, he beat him once and knocked him out, so he’s got a mental edge going into the rematch,” Fury said. “For whatever excuse they made, whatever the problem was in camp, whatever happened in the changing room, whatever. You’re going into it mentally beaten already because you’ve already been knocked out by somebody.” He says it was clear Ruiz Jr. was winning the first fight as he had only given one round to Joshua. So, if Fury is right and Ruiz Jr. is Joshua’s boogeyman, he believes Anthony Joshua will hang up the gloves on Saturday if he gets knocked out again.

“If Joshua gets knocked out twice in a row, I can’t see him continuing to be fair,” Tyson Fury said making a bold claim. “He doesn’t need the money and two KO losses is shattering to your career.”

Anthony Joshua is just 30-years-old and will have just 24 professional fights after Saturday. Yet, it would be a long road back to the top to try and become the heavyweight champion again.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/3/2019.