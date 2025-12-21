Anderson Silva’s boxing future is clear at age 50 and it isn’t retirement

Fresh off his TKO finish over Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva has no plans of leaving combat sports behind.

The 50-year-old legend continued his boxing journey this past Saturday. Silva and Woodley, who is a former UFC Welterweight Champion, fought on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua inside the Kaseya Center in Miami. “The Spider” demonstrated his superior boxing skills, as well as his reach advantage to stop “The Chosen One” in the second stanza.

After the fight, Silva told Ariel Helwani that he had no retirement plans. In fact, he called for a showdown against his old UFC rival Chris Weidman, who was initially supposed to box Silva on Saturday but suffered an injury. Later on, Silva attended the post-fight presser and told reporters that he’s unsure when he will ultimately retire (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I don’t have a number. I just wake up every day in the morning and say, ‘God, thank you so much. I’m here again,'” Silva said. “When I have a chance to put everything together between my work, my company, and my training, I just say, ‘Oh my God, I can do this again. Wow, I’m so lucky.’ It’s not very good when I pass the news to my family. When I go, ‘Well, I’ll go fight again.’ Everybody (says), ‘No way, Dad. Are you crazy?’

“Yeah, I’m a little crazy. It’s a passion, brother. It’s a passion. I’m lucky because I don’t see nobody in my age, in my generation doing the same. That’s why I pray every day and say, ‘God, thank you for everything you do in my life.'”

Weidman congratulated Silva on the win over Woodley and said he’ll meet his old nemesis inside the ring at some point in 2026. BJPenn.com will keep you updated on when Silva’s next fight will be booked.