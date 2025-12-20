Pros react after Anderson Silva TKO’s Tyron Woodley: “Still got it!”

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Joshua’ main card featured a cruiserweight bout between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Silva (34-11 MMA, 4-2 Boxing) was competing for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in October of 2022. Prior to that setback, ‘The Spider’ had reeled off three straight wins inside of the squared circle, a streak which included knockout victories over Julio Cesar De Jesus and Tito Ortiz.

Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley (19-7-1 MMA, 0-3 Boxing) was returning to action for the first time since December of 2021, where he had suffered a brutal sixth-round knockout loss to the aforementioned Jake Paul. ‘The Chosen One’ was looking to earn his first combat sports victory since 2018 when he took to the ring this evening in Florida, as his most previous win came inside of the Octagon via submission over Darren Till way back at UFC 228.

Tonight’s ‘Silva vs. Woodley’ bout did not last long. After a lackluster opening round, Anderson Silva turned up the volume in round two. ‘The Spider’ backed ‘T-Wood’ into the corner and proceeded to connect with a perfectly timed uppercut followed by some short shots. Woodley was clearly rocked and wound up falling to the canvas. Although the referee appeared to be willing to let Tyron continue, the former UFC welterweight champion could not shake the cobwebs, and the fight was quickly waved off.

Official Results: Anderson Silva def. Tyron Woodley via TKO at 1:33 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Silva stopping Woodley below:

Congrats to Anderson Silva ! He called me out. Your Venom is here. I will see you soon…@netflix @MostVpromotions — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 20, 2025

Anderson Silva still got it at 50 years old! — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) December 20, 2025

Congrats to @SpiderAnderson for winning another great fight! Congrats to @TWooodley on the opportunity 👏👏👏 just a reminder, I got hands like a muhf , one day I’ll probably fight again, living normal has been cool too 👏 please be cool when you see me , but don’t hate online… — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 20, 2025

Jake Paul & Logan Paul react to Anderson Silva beating Tyron Woodley😳 Live NOW on Netflix‼️#JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/gJ5uXvXntO — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) December 20, 2025

Netflix not showing the replay is lameeeee! — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) December 20, 2025

He did the move!!! 😂 #AndersonSilva the GOAT. He used to do this move in the gym, and I stole it from him and landed it in a UFC fight once. Now at 50 he does it again. Wow!!! #PaulJoshua — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 20, 2025

😊 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 20, 2025

What did you think of tonight’s ‘Silva vs. Woodley’ boxing match? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!