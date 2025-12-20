Pros react after Anderson Silva TKO’s Tyron Woodley: “Still got it!”

By Chris Taylor - December 19, 2025
Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Joshua’ main card featured a cruiserweight bout between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Silva (34-11 MMA, 4-2 Boxing) was competing for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in October of 2022. Prior to that setback, ‘The Spider’ had reeled off three straight wins inside of the squared circle, a streak which included knockout victories over Julio Cesar De Jesus and Tito Ortiz.

Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley (19-7-1 MMA, 0-3 Boxing) was returning to action for the first time since December of 2021, where he had suffered a brutal sixth-round knockout loss to the aforementioned Jake Paul. ‘The Chosen One’ was looking to earn his first combat sports victory since 2018 when he took to the ring this evening in Florida, as his most previous win came inside of the Octagon via submission over Darren Till way back at UFC 228.

Tonight’s ‘Silva vs. Woodley’ bout did not last long. After a lackluster opening round, Anderson Silva turned up the volume in round two. ‘The Spider’ backed ‘T-Wood’ into the corner and proceeded to connect with a perfectly timed uppercut followed by some short shots. Woodley was clearly rocked and wound up falling to the canvas. Although the referee appeared to be willing to let Tyron continue, the former UFC welterweight champion could not shake the cobwebs, and the fight was quickly waved off.

Official Results: Anderson Silva def. Tyron Woodley via TKO at 1:33 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Silva stopping Woodley below:

Anderson Silva Boxing News Tyron Woodley

