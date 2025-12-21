Anthony Joshua offers fight proposal to Tyson Fury after stopping Jake Paul

Anthony Joshua is calling to finally share the ring with Tyson Fury.

Joshua had some ring rust to shake off, and he did so against Jake Paul this past Saturday. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds, but Joshua only needed six before he broke “El Gallo’s” jaw.

While Joshua wasn’t satisfied with his performance against Paul, he did acknowledge that his opponent was tougher than many gave him credit for.

“So I wish that I could have knocked him out at the start, but as we saw tonight Jake has spirit,” Joshua said. “He has some heart. He tried his best and I take my hat off to him because, number one, a lot of fighters haven’t got in the ring with me and Jake did. And secondly, even when he got knocked down, he kept on trying to get up and I take my hat off to him.”

With the win for Joshua, he’s now looking for another lucrative matchup and it might come against “The Gypsy King.” Speaking to reporters during the post-fight press conference, Joshua gave Fury an ultimatum (via BoxingScene).

“I’ll give the Dosser eight weeks,” Joshua said. “Twenty-four hours to sign a contract. Let’s see if he’s a man. AJ right here. Greedy belly.”

Matchrook Boxing’s Eddie Hearn chimed in to share his thoughts on potentially assisting to get the bout booked.

“We can do that straight away,” Hearn said. “No interim fights. If Tyson’s ready and AJ’s ready, we don’t have to fight in February or March. I think he’s saying he needs to fight.”

Most boxing experts believe Joshua vs Fury is long overdue and should probably happen next if it ever comes to fruition. BJPenn.com will keep you posted on whether or not the fight will actually come to fruition in 2026.