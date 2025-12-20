Anderson Silva TKO’s Tyron Woodley (Video)

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Joshua’ event features a cruiserweight bout between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Silva (34-11 MMA, 3-2 Boxing) will be competing for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in October of 2022. Prior to that setback, ‘The Spider’ had reeled off three straight wins inside of the squared circle which included knockout victories over Julio Cesar De Jesus and Tito Ortiz.

Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley (19-7-1 MMA, 0-2 Boxing) has not competed since December of 2021, where he suffered a brutal sixth-round knockout loss to the aforementioned Jake Paul. ‘The Chosen One’ will be looking to earn his first combat sports victory since 2018 this evening in Florida, with his most previous win coming inside of the Octagon via submission over Darren Till at UFC 228.

Round one of this cruiserweight matchup begins and Woodley is pressuring early. He lands a jab to the body of the former UFC middleweight champion. Another body shot from T-Wood gets through. Anderson Silva is clearly looking to counter. Tyron Woodley leaps in with a big right which is mostly blocked. He leaps into the pocket with a 3-punch combination. Silva is starting to close the distance now. He backs Woodley into the corner. Tyron quickly clinches and forces the referee to step in. Back to range, but Anderson is once again backing Woodley down. Still, ‘The Chosen One’ lands a jab to the body. Another body shot from T-Wood ends the opening round.

Round two begins and Tyron Woodley comes forward with a combination. Anderson Silva answers with a hook and then an uppercut. Woodley with a right hand over the top. ‘The Spider’ slips that punch and then rips the body. Another good uppercut and Woodley is rocked. Silva follows up with more shots and Tyron goes down. He’s back up but still appears to be rocked. The referee originally insinuates he will let the bout continue but then opts to step in and stop the fight as Woodley is clearly not all there. WOW!

Official Results: Anderson Silva def. Tyron Woodley via TKO at 1:33 of Round 2

