Anderson Silva shoots down the idea that his reputation is on the line in boxing match with Jake Paul: “Definitely not”

Anderson Silva has rejected the idea that his reputation will be on the line when he battles Jake Paul in a boxing match.

Last week, it was announced that Anderson Silva will be the latest man to try and stop the rise of Jake Paul in the world of professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has looked good since making the transition from mixed martial arts to the squared circle and now, he’ll hope to inflict a defeat on Paul for the first time in the pro career of ‘The Problem Child’.

Silva is well aware of the fact that Paul has big power and that this bout serves as a real risk when you consider the visual of a UFC legend being defeated by a man who started off as a YouTuber.

When asked whether or not he’s risking his legacy, though, the Brazilian had a very simple response.

advertisement - continue reading below

“Definitely not, definitely not,” Silva said. “I came here to do my best. I’m training hard every day, and fighters fight.

“You have two fighters inside the ring. Two fighters have 50 percent to win. I have 50 percent and Jake has 50 percent. It doesn’t matter if people say, ‘Oh, it’s not a real fighter or not.’ But when you go inside the ring, you don’t go to stop, you go to kill, you go to die. That’s that’s the point.”

“I don’t know [how it’ll go], but I promise I’ll go fight very, very hard,” Silva said. “You will see a different Anderson.”

advertisement - continue reading below

Quotes via MMA Junkie

As of this writing, Silva is considered by many to be the favourite to finally hand Paul a defeat.

What are your thoughts on the match-up between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva? Do you believe there is a clear favourite? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!