Jake Paul reacts after boxing match with Anderson Silva is made official for October 29th: “I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated”

Jake Paul is reacting after the boxing match with Anderson Silva is made official for October 29th.

Yes, it’s confirmed that former UFC champion Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva will enter the ring to compete with Jake Paul at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jake Paul, 25, is 5-0 as a pro boxer with knockouts of former MMA champs Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Paul’s most recent win was a sixth-round knockout of Woodley in December of 2021.

Anderson Silva, 47, defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision and also knocked out fellow ex-UFC champion Tito Ortiz in 2021.

The ‘Problem Child’ acknowledged the match on ‘Instagram’ commenting:

“It is official, me vs Anderson Silva, October 29th, Phoenix, Arizona. It is an honor to be in there with the legendary Anderson Silva. Although, I’m going to knock him out in under five rounds!”

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Paul continued his message saying:

My toughest test yet. I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated. @MostVpromotions presents #PaulSilva from Phoenix, AZ @GilaRiverArena SAT OCT 29th live on Showtime PPV @ShowtimeBoxing Meu teste mais difícil ainda. Eu respeito a lenda, mas ele deve ser exterminado. pic.twitter.com/en6qerCQ4B — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 6, 2022

Joe Rogan, speaking on a recent episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast weighed in on the potential of such a match-up saying:

“I love it. If Jake Paul really decides to fight Anderson, that’s a very, very, very tough fight. Anderson, if he just went straight into boxing, would have been a f*cking world champion.”

Well, now that it’s official – who do you predict will win this October – Jake Paul or Anderson Silva?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

