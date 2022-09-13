Josh Thomson explains why Colby Covington is “kind of a bad matchup” for Khamzat Chimaev

Josh Thomson has explained why he thinks Colby Covington could be a bad match-up for Khamzat Chimaev.

While we haven’t heard much from him since the alleged Miami steakhouse incident with Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington is still very much a threat in the welterweight division – with many believing he could be just one more win away from another crack at the strap.

Khamzat Chimaev, on the other hand, is coming off the back of a convincing submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279 last weekend.

The two men have been talked about as potential opponents for one another in recent times but according to Josh Thomson, it may not go particularly well for ‘Borz’.

”Chimaev used a lot of energy in those first initial takedowns,” Thomson said. “And even the commentary team was saying he’s breathing heavy. He’s one of those fighters that fights this way, and he’s gonna realize how like a Michael Chandler, you’re going to run into someone who can take everything you dish out. And what are you gonna do if you burn your gas, if you burn the candle on both ends?”

”Chimaev is a good fighter. He’s got a lot of great gifts. Fight IQ is not one of them.”

“To me, one of those guys [who can trouble Chimaev] is Colby Covington,” Thomson said. “He’s not the greatest guy on the feet, but his striking works for him.”

“His style of standup, it looks horrible, but it works for him. And then you mix that with the ability to takedowns and stuff takedowns, and make you work, and his cardio – he’s kind of a bad matchup. He’s a bad matchup, I think, for Chimaev.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

