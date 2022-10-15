Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight card and pay-per-view price revealed

Showtime Boxing has revealed the price and full fight card for this month’s Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view.

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘The Spider’ are set to collide at the event of the month. The matchup is viewed as the toughest challenge of the YouTuber’s journey thus far. Furthermore, he’s currently the betting underdog for the first time in his boxing career.

The headliner has captured the attention of both boxing and MMA fans, and it’ll be a highly-watched matchup. However, in order for fans to watch the fight, they’ll have to pay the toll. Recently, Showtime Boxing revealed the price point for the event on October 29th.

The card will be $59.99, and available through the Showtime app. The price isn’t shocking, as that’s been the price point for Paul’s previous events. Luckily, fans will get more than just the catchweight bout later this month, as there’s a very interesting undercard.

One of the key fights on the Showtime pay-per-view is the boxing debut of former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall. ‘Prime Time’ retired from MMA earlier this summer and is hoping for a matchup with Jake Paul.

First, the former MMA fighter will have to get through former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The All-Pro made his boxing debut earlier this year against fellow football player Adrian Peterson. In the exhibition contest, Bell won by fifth-round knockout.

Currently, the pay-per-view is set to be opened by UFC veteran Chris Avila vs. YouTuber-turned-boxer Doctor Mike. The Stockton native has previously appeared on the undercard of Paul’s events. Last December, Avila scored a decision win over Anthony Taylor in the prelims of the YouTuber’s rematch with Tyron Woodley.

Also set for the event is a pair of matchups with established professional boxers. Both Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, and Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves are set for the main card.

What do you think about the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva main card? Will you buy the event?

