Khamzat Chimaev claims next fight will be “five-round main event”

Rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev claims he has the date for his next fight, and that it will be contested in a “five-round main event.”

The details on his opponent for that fight, however, remain a mystery.

Chimaev updated on the plan for his next fight on Twitter on Wednesday night.

I have a date , now they looking for other side. Five round main event

Thank you @danawhite for keeping your word .

Anybody . Anytime . Anywhere #KhamzatSmash — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 24, 2020

“I have a date , now they looking for other side. Five round main event Thank you @danawhite for keeping your word . Anybody . Anytime . Anywhere #KhamzatSmash.”

Chimaev was the breakout UFC star of the summer. The Chechen-Swede first picked up two wins in the span of 10 days on Fight Island in July, defeating John Phillips by first-round submission and Rhys McKee by first-round TKO, then picked up his third win of the season when he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11, also in the first round.

In the days since his win over Meerschaert, Chimaev has seemingly called out half the welterweights and middleweights on the UFC roster, from fighters like Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson to the divisions’ reigning champions Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya. However, he’s expressed frustration that so far, none of his callouts have been answered.

With that, he seems to have switched his attention back to the originally expected foe for his next fight, former UFC welterweight and middleweight title challenger Demian Maia.

We talk with Ufc nobody in top 10 not schedule want to fight with me @Damianmaia I respect you I want to test myself and my Grappling against Legend like you 🥋 @danawhite — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 23, 2020

“We talk with Ufc nobody in top 10 not schedule want to fight with me @Damianmaia I respect you I want to test myself and my Grappling against Legend like you.”

Who do you want to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next if he’s indeed participating in a five-round main event?