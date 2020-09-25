WLC: Lethwei Showcase results: Antonio Faria retains title with fourth-straight stoppage

World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world’s largest Lethwei organization, hosted WLC: Lethwei Showcase, which aired for the first time earlier today.

In the main event, Light Welterweight World Lethwei Champion Antonio Faria continued his knockout winning streak by finishing challenger Francisco Vinuelas at the end of round 3 to retain the Light Welterweight World Lethwei Championship.

The event aired live on Canal+, UFC Fight Pass, and other broadcast partners across 70 countries.

Faria had to come from behind after an overhead right hand from Vinuelas caused Faria to faceplant and had to recover from a 10-count in the first round to win the bout. After being saved by the bell in the first round, Faria dominated the second and third round with precise elbows in the clinch, wearing down his foe. Vineulas failed to answer the bell before the start of round four for Faria to notch up his fourth finish in as many lethwei fights.

In the co-main event, Nico Mendes made quick work of his opponent, Saensuek. Spain’s Mendes had a significant height and reach advantage and used that to dominate the action, and dropped Thailand’s Saensuek with a knee in the clinch. Saensuek failed to get back to his feet during the 10-count, awarding Mendes a first round knockout victory.

Full results of WLC: Lethwei Showcase

Light Welterweight: 60 to 63.5kg (Light Welterweight World Lethwei Championship) – Antonio Faria (Portugal) defeats Francisco Vinuelas (Spain) at 3:00 in round 3 via TKO to retain Light Welterweight World Lethwei Championship

Middleweight: 71 to 75kg – Nico Mendes (Spain) defeats Saensuek (Thailand) at 1:30 in round 1 via Knockout

Light Middleweight: 67 to 71kg – Leehaney Henrique (Brazil) defeats Vladimir Shulyak (Russia) via unanimous decision

Light Welterweight: 60 to 63.5kg – Yoel Paique (Argentina) defeats Saw Hla Min (Myanmar) at 0:37 in round 2 via knockout

Bantamweight: 51 to 54kg – Pha Kyaw Hae (Myanmar) VS Bandasak (Thailand) ends in a draw

Women’s Bantamweight: 51 to 54kg – Miriam Sabot (Italy) defeats Petchnaree (Thailand) at 3:00 in round 2 via TKO

Bantamweight: 51 to 54kg – Elamghari Ayoub (Morocco) defeats Jay Chay (Myanmar) via split decision