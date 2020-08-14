World Lethwei Championship announces full lineup for return event

World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world’s largest Lethwei fighting organization, has released the full card for WLC: Hideout Battle, set to broadcast to over 100 countries from an undisclosed location on 28 August.

The historic main event will feature the crowning of the inaugural female lethwei world champion as Souris Manfredi (2-0 lethwei) of France take on former WBO Muay Thai title challenger Maisha Katz (0-0 lethwei) from Spain for the Women’s Bantamweight World Lethwei Championship. In the co-main event, Myanmar fan favourite So Mi Ong Luktupfah returns to action against Artur Te of Uzbekistan in a Bantamweight contest.

WLC: Hideout Battle will air on 28 August at 6.30pm Myanmar time (5am Pacific Time, 8am Eastern Time, 1pm London Time) and is available on UFC Fight Pass, Canal+ and other broadcast partners across 100 countries.

WLC: Hideout Battle Full Fight Card

Main Event – Female Bantamweight – 51 to 54kg (For the Inaugural Women’s Bantamweight World Lethwei Championship)

Souris Manfredi (France) VS Maisha Katz (Spain)

So Mi Ong Luktupfah (Myanmar) VS Artur Te (Uzbekistan)

Kristof Kirsch (Germany) VS Gligor Stojanov (Switzerland)

Saw Phoe Khwar (Myanmar) VS Nabil Anane (Algeria)

Nakha (Myanmar) VS Sherzod Kabutov (Kyrgyzstan)

Tophik Abdullaev (Georgia) VS Omar Mahir (Belgium)

Nur Mohammad (Uzbekistan) VS Myagmasuren Borkhuu (Mongolia)

World Lethwei Championship chairman Zay Thiha stated, “World Lethwei Championship is excited to return to action to bring you more world-class lethwei action to your screens. WLC: Hideout Battle is a star-studded card featuring some of the world’s best athletes. We will make history by crowning the first female World Lethwei Champion as well as a full night of outstanding entertainment in the lethwei spectacle of a lifetime!”

Souris Manfredi has already set records in World Lethwei Championship, becoming the first female fighter to record a knockout in the promotion and has impressed in both her victorious outings in World Lethwei Championship, defeating Eh Yanut of Cambodia and Tran Thi Lua of Vietnam. Originally from Besançon in France, she now resides in Thailand and has her sights set on becoming the first female World Lethwei Champion.

Maisha Katz is a fast-rising star in the combat sports world, having amassed an imposing 17 victories in 20 outings across the world. The well-travelled athlete will now transition to lethwei with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in front of her.

So Mi Ong Luktupfah is one of the world’s best combat sports superstars at Bantamweight (51 to 54kg). He is renowned for his explosive and swift strikes, and made a successful return to Myanmar when he knocked out his opponent in his World Lethwei Championship debut.

Artur Te is a former Max FC kickboxing world champion. The Uzbek athlete is of Korean descent and possesses a tenacious mentality when he enters the ring that would make him an ideal athlete in lethwei.

Will you be tuning in for the triumphant return of World Lethwei Championship?