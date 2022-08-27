Pros react after Demetrious Johnson KO’s Adriano Moraes to reclaim ONE Championship flyweight title

Demetrious Johnson not only earned revenge but reclaimed the ONE Championship flyweight title with his nasty KO over Adriano Moraes.

Johnson (23-4-1 MMA) and Moraes (20-3 MMA) collided for a second time this evening at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The pair had originally met late last year, where the Brazilian became the first fighter to ever knockout ‘Mighty Mouse’ courtesy of a nasty flying knee. That historic win had also earned Adriano Moraes the ONE Championship flyweight title, a belt which was once again up for grabs this evening.

While many pundits questioned how Demetrious Johnson would respond from his first career KO loss, ‘Mighty Mouse’ was not worried. Instead, the former UFC champion said he planned to compete with the ferocity he always has and that was on full showcase this evening.

Johnson looked terrific in the standup, clinch and while throwing up submission attempts from off of his back, this before landing a devastating knee in Round 4 (see that here) to end the fight for good. Moraes was left in a state of unconsciousness from the strike, and ‘Mighty Mouse’ walked off with the promotions flyweight title.

Official ONE on Prime Video 1 Result: Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes via KO (knee) at 3:50 of Round 4

Following DJ’s brutal finish in tonight’s ONE on Prime Video 1 main event, several fighters took to social media to share their respective reactions:

Mighty Mouse is still killin it — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 27, 2022

Amazing debut @ONEChampionship on @PrimeVideo tonite ! I was a fan tonite and had to remind myself I fight the best in this same promotion.. time get back to work and head up the hill to the top #ONEonPrimeVideo1 — Gurdarshan “Saint Lion” Mangat (@saintlion) August 27, 2022

The ufc traded this man for Ben Funk Askren. In retrospect, that was a mistake 😂 #ONEChampionship — Cody Gibson (@TheRenegade559) August 27, 2022

