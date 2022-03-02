Dada 5000 has a suggestion for locked-out MLB players: “Try the Trigon”

By
Harry Kettle
-
Dada 5000

Former Bellator fighter Dada 5000 has offered up a solution for MLB players who are currently struggling with the lockout.

Since back in December, the MLB has been in a work stoppage lockout since the expiration of the 2016 collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players’ union. In the months since, the MLB has been in regular contact with the MLBPA as they attempt to come to an arrangement on new terms that suit all parties involved.

Unfortunately, with the first few series of the new season cancelled, it doesn’t appear as if there’s going to be a resolution anytime soon.

Now, in a bit of a left-field move, BYB Extreme Fighting Series promoter Dada 5000 has offered MLB players the chance to stay sharp during this extended off-season.

“Born and bred in the backyards of South Florida, BYB is all about creating opportunity and a physical and emotional outlet for athletes of all stripes. And while Rob Manfred doesn’t appreciate the talents and commitment of some of the most talented athletes in the world, BYB is happy to welcome them with open arms.”

“Bare knuckle boxing, like baseball, is all about reaction, agility, and hand-eye coordination. If any ballplayers are looking to keep their skills sharp, or perhaps learn a technique or two for when the next beanball comes their way, we invite them to trade the diamond for the Trigon. I’ll personally take them under my wing.”

The offer extends to members of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins, both of whom are also based near BYB in South Florida.

Do you think any MLB players will take Dada 5000 up on his offer? What do you think of the lockout? Do you have a favourite memory from Dada’s career? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Chael Sonnen shares suggestion for Robert Whittaker following UFC 271: “I’ve never seen anything in this sport get you a fresh coat of paint faster”
  2. Henry Cejudo names his top five UFC fighters, Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t make the cut
  3. UFC London main event in jeopardy following Russian invasion of Ukraine
  4. MMA fighter Hunter Boone severely injured by cage malfunction, promotion says it’s not their fault (Photos)
  5. Johnny Walker’s fiancé condemns online trolls for creating memes about her partner following his knockout loss at UFC Vegas 48