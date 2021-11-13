BKFC 22 Results: Lorenzo Hunt defeats Hector Lombard (Highlights)

Hector Lombard and Lorenzo Hunt collided in tonight’s BKFC 22 headliner with the promotions cruiserweight title up for grabs.

Lombard and Hunt were looking to settle a heated rivalry to settle this evening Miami. The pair had originally crossed paths at BKFC 18 in the immediate aftermath of Hector’s win over Joe Riggs. Hunt, who is an MMA fighter-turned BKFC competitor, entered the ring and approached the Cuban which resulted in Lombard throwing and landing a two-punch combination.

Tonight’s BKFC 22 main event did not disappoint. Hector Lombard and Lorenzo Hunt got right after it and proceeded to trade bombs right from the opening bell. Hunt was able to utilize his range and get off a number of solid strikes that opened up multiple cuts on the former Bellator champion. With that said, Lombard put in a gritty performance and landed a number of heavy shot of his own. After all was said and done the judges in attendance awarded Lorenzo with a unanimous decision win.

Official BKFC 22 Result: Lorenzo Hunt def. Hector Lombard by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Get the rest of tonight’s BKFC 22 results and highlights below:

Luis Palomino def. Dat Nguyen by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 50-45) — for BKFC Lightweight Title

Britain Hart def. Pearl Gonzalez by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Gustavo Trujillo def. Mike Kyle via KO (punch) at 0:34 of Round 1

Gustavo Trujillo ends in the first exchange with a clean right hand that drops Mike Kyle! #BKFC22 pic.twitter.com/FQa0lJ4G57 — Andrew Harbaugh (@MandrewH_) November 13, 2021

Marcus Brimage vs. Will Shutt – ends in a split draw (49-45, 46-48, 47-47)

Howard Davis def. Rusty Crowder by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 49-46)

Arthur Walcott-Ceesay def. Joshuah Alvarez by unanimous decision (48-45 x2, 50-44)

Montaser Aboughaly def. Jonathan Noah via KO at 0:46 of Round 2

