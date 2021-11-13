UFC Vegas 42: ‘Holloway vs. Rodriguez’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 42 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez.

Holloway (22-6 MMA) is returning to action for the first time since laying a beating on Calvin Kattar back in January. The former UFC featherweight champion has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez (13-2 MMA) will be ending a two-year hiatus at UFC Vegas 42. ‘El Pantera’ last competed in October of 2019, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over veteran Jeremy Stephens.

Today’s UFC Vegas 42 event is co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Ben Rothwell taking on Marcos Rogério de Lima.

Rothwell (39-13 MMA) most recently competed back in May, where he scored a submission victory over Chris Barnett. ‘Big Ben’ has gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances prior to today’s event.

As for Marcos Rogério de Lima (18-7-1 MMA), the Brazilian heavyweight last competed in May, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Maurice Greene.

Get all of today's live results and highlights below:

UFC Vegas 42 Main card (ESPN+, 4pm EST)

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodríguez

Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson

Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce

Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams

UFC Vegas 42 Prelims (ESPN+, 1pm EST)

Thiago Moisés vs. Joel Álvarez

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee

Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin

Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung

